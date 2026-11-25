Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032 RNA Therapeutics, AI, And GMP Manufacturing Drive 17.43% CAGR Toward USD 31.69 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|197
|Forecast Period
|2026-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$12.02 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$31.69 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|17.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by Product Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Equipment/Instruments
7.2.1. DNA/RNA Synthesizers
7.2.2. Microarray Synthesizers
7.3. Reagents & Consumables
7.3.1. Enzymes
7.3.2. Labeling Reagents
7.3.3. Purification Reagents
7.3.4. Synthesis Reagents
7.4. Software & Services
7.4.1. Bioinformatics Tools
7.4.2. Cloud Storage & Management Solution
7.4.3. Custom Oligo Synthesis Services
7.4.4. Data Analysis Platforms
7.5. Synthesized Oligonucleotides
7.5.1. DNA Oligonucleotides
7.5.2. RNA Oligonucleotides
8. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by Synthesis Scale
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Custom Oligonucleotide Synthesis
8.3. Large-Scale/Commercial Manufacturing
9. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by Delivery Method
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Enzymatic Synthesis
9.3. Solid-Phase Synthesis
10. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Diagnostics
10.2.1. Biosensors
10.2.2. Molecular Imaging
10.2.3. PCR & Sequencing
10.3. Drug Discovery & Development
10.3.1. Lead Optimization
10.3.2. Target Validation
10.4. Research
10.4.1. Functional Genomics
10.4.2. Gene Expression Analysis
10.4.3. Gene Synthesis
10.5. Therapeutics
10.5.1. Antisense Therapy
10.5.2. CRISPR-Based Therapeutics
10.5.3. RNA Interference
11. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by End-User
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Academic & Research Institutes
11.3. Contract Research Organizations
11.4. Diagnostic Laboratories
11.5. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
12. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by Region
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. North America
12.4. Latin America
12.5. Europe
12.6. Middle East
12.7. Africa
13. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by Group
13.1. Introduction
13.2. ASEAN
13.3. GCC
13.4. European Union
13.5. BRICS
13.6. G7
13.7. NATO
14. Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by Country
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United States
14.3. Germany
14.4. China
14.5. United Kingdom
14.6. India
14.7. Japan
14.8. Russia
14.9. Brazil
14.10. Canada
14.11. Italy
14.12. Mexico
14.13. France
14.14. Spain
14.15. Australia
14.16. South Korea
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
16.1. Agilent Technologies, Inc.
16.2. Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services
16.3. Bio-synthesis Inc.
16.4. Biocomma Ltd.
16.5. Biolegio B.V.
16.6. Biolytic Lab Performance Inc.
16.7. Bon Opus Biosciences, LLC
16.8. Creative Biogene
16.9. Cusabio Technology LLC
16.10. Danaher Corporation
16.11. Eurofins Genomics LLC
16.12. Eurogentec S.A. by Kaneka Corporation
16.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.
16.14. Generi Biotech
16.15. Genscript Corporation
16.16. Hongene Biotech Corp.
16.17. LGC Genomics Limited
16.18. Maravai Intermediate Holdings, LLC
16.19. Merck KGaA
16.20. Microsynth AG
16.21. Nitto Denko Avecia Inc.
16.22. Novartis AG
16.23. PerkinElmer, Inc.
16.24. REPROCELL Inc.
16.25. Synbio Technologies
16.26. TAG Copenhagen A/S
16.27. TCI Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
16.28. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
17. Key Experts
List of Figures [21]
List of Tables [337]
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