Global Mirna Sequencing & Assay Market Forecast 2026-2032 14.55% CAGR Unlocks A USD 1.12 Billion Opportunity In AI-Enabled Liquid Biopsy And Precision Medicine
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|188
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$502.41 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$1120 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. miRNA Sequencing & Assay Market, by Product Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Expression Assay Kit
7.2.1. Microarray Kit
7.2.2. Qrt-Pcr Kit
7.2.3. Sequencing Kit
7.3. Sequencing Platform
7.4. Services
7.4.1. Bioinformatics Services
7.4.2. Sequencing Services
8. miRNA Sequencing & Assay Market, by Technology
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Microarray
8.3. Next Generation Sequencing
8.4. Rt-Qpcr
9. miRNA Sequencing & Assay Market, by Sample Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Blood
9.3. Serum/Plasma
9.4. Tissue
10. miRNA Sequencing & Assay Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Clinical Diagnostics
10.3. Disease Research
10.4. Drug Discovery
11. miRNA Sequencing & Assay Market, by End User
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Academic Institutions
11.3. Contract Research Organizations
11.4. Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories
11.5. Pharmaceutical & Biotech
12. miRNA Sequencing & Assay Market, by Region
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. North America
12.4. Latin America
12.5. Europe
12.6. Middle East
12.7. Africa
13. miRNA Sequencing & Assay Market, by Group
13.1. Introduction
13.2. ASEAN
13.3. GCC
13.4. European Union
13.5. BRICS
13.6. G7
13.7. NATO
14. miRNA Sequencing & Assay Market, by Country
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United States
14.3. Canada
14.4. Mexico
14.5. Brazil
14.6. United Kingdom
14.7. Germany
14.8. France
14.9. Russia
14.10. Italy
14.11. Spain
14.12. China
14.13. India
14.14. Japan
14.15. Australia
14.16. South Korea
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
16.1. Agilent Technologies Inc
16.2. BGI Group
16.3. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc
16.4. Eurofins Scientific
16.5. Fulgent Genetics Inc
16.6. GeneCopoeia Inc
16.7. HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc
16.8. Illumina Inc
16.9. Lexogen GmbH
16.10. LGC Limited
16.11. Maravai LifeSciences
16.12. Merck KGaA
16.13. MGI Tech Co Ltd
16.14. Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG
16.15. NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc
16.16. Norgen Biotek Corp
16.17. OriGene Technologies Inc
16.18. Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC
16.19. Promega Corporation
16.20. Revvity Inc
16.21. SomaGenics Inc
16.22. System Biosciences LLC
16.23. Takara Bio Inc
16.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
16.25. Twist Bioscience Corporation
16.26. Vazyme Biotech Co Ltd
17. Key Experts
List of Figures [21]
List of Tables [291]
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