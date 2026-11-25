Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "miRNA Sequencing & Assay Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market research report examines the global miRNA sequencing and assay market, which is projected to reach USD 502.41 million in 2026 and expand at a CAGR of 14.55% to USD 1.12 billion by 2032. It evaluates the technologies, applications, regional trends, regulatory considerations, and competitive priorities shaping demand for sensitive, reproducible microRNA analysis.

Market Overview and Growth Drivers

miRNA sequencing and assay technologies are becoming central to biomarker discovery, translational medicine, oncology, cardiovascular research, neurology, reproductive health, and infectious disease profiling. MicroRNAs are short, non-coding RNA molecules that regulate post-transcriptional gene expression and can be measured in tissue, blood, plasma, serum, extracellular vesicles, and other biofluids.

Growth is supported by the convergence of next-generation sequencing, qPCR assays, digital PCR, automated sample preparation, and advanced bioinformatics. Scientific resources such as miRBase and The Cancer Genome Atlas have further strengthened microRNA expression research. The report's market outlook enables decision-makers to assess investment priorities and identify commercially attractive applications across research and clinical workflows.

Technology and Workflow Trends



Small RNA sequencing: Supports unbiased discovery of known and novel miRNAs.

qPCR panels: Enable targeted validation, high-throughput screening, and analysis of low-input samples.

Digital PCR: Provides highly sensitive and precise quantification for focused biomarker studies. Liquid biopsy: Expands minimally invasive analysis through circulating and extracellular vesicle-associated miRNAs.

The market is transitioning from exploratory discovery toward clinically oriented validation. Sequencing platforms increasingly identify candidate biomarkers, while targeted assays support scalable confirmation and testing. Laboratories are also standardizing extraction, library preparation, normalization, and interpretation to reduce variability caused by hemolysis, storage conditions, RNA input, and platform bias.

Artificial Intelligence in miRNA Analysis

Artificial intelligence is improving read-quality assessment, adapter trimming, feature selection, differential expression analysis, target prediction, pathway enrichment, and multi-omics integration. Machine learning can distinguish disease-linked signatures from biological noise, batch effects, and sample-handling artifacts while combining miRNA data with genomics, proteomics, imaging, health records, and treatment outcomes.

Clinical adoption will require explainable models, external cohort testing, strong data governance, and reproducibility across laboratories, instruments, populations, and specimen types. These insights support risk mitigation by highlighting the technical and validation barriers that must be addressed before AI-derived signatures enter regulated workflows.

Regional and Economic Group Insights



North America: Leads through federally funded research, advanced clinical laboratories, biopharma R&D, and broad NGS adoption.

Europe: Benefits from academic networks, biobanks, national genomics initiatives, Horizon Europe funding, and IVDR-driven evidence requirements.

Asia-Pacific: Represents a high-growth market supported by genomics investment in China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia. Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa: Advance through oncology research, public health programs, population genomics, biobanks, and regional sequencing hubs.

ASEAN and GCC markets present emerging opportunities in molecular diagnostics, precision oncology, and liquid biopsy. The EU offers a mature research and regulatory environment, while BRICS and G7 countries provide substantial sequencing scale, biotechnology capacity, and clinical validation expertise. This regional comparison informs market-entry planning and partnership selection.

Strategic Priorities for Industry Participants



Validate complete workflows across plasma, serum, FFPE tissue, fresh tissue, extracellular vesicles, and low-input samples.

Position sequencing, qPCR, digital PCR, and multiplex assays as complementary technologies.

Invest in AI-enabled bioinformatics, reference materials, proficiency testing, and external validation cohorts.

Develop partnerships with hospitals, biobanks, pharmaceutical sponsors, and academic research centers. Align development with FDA, IVDR, CLIA, CAP, GDPR, ISO 15189, and relevant local requirements.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is forecast to grow from USD 502.41 million in 2026 to USD 1.12 billion by 2032.

Liquid biopsy, precision medicine, and clinically oriented biomarker validation are major growth catalysts.

Standardization, analytical validation, regulatory readiness, and transparent AI are critical to adoption. Integrated discovery and targeted-assay portfolios can create a stronger competitive position.

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