MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors in O-I Glass, Inc., Lululemon Athletica, Inc, and Kinross Gold Corporation have upcoming deadlines to seek lead plaintiff appointment in pending securities class actions

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors of upcoming lead plaintiff deadlines in securities class action lawsuits filed on behalf of shareholders of O-I Glass, Inc., Lululemon Athletica, Inc, and Kinross Gold Corporation. Investors who wish to seek appointment as lead plaintiff must file a motion by the deadlines listed below.

If you lost money on these investments, contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz about these class actions to learn about your legal rights, by calling 310-914-5007 or emailing....

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE: OI )



Class period: March 14, 2025 through July 28, 2026

Lead plaintiff motion deadline: December 28, 2026 Case: Bryan v. O-I Glass, Inc. et al., filed in the U.S. District Court Ohio Northern District Court



According to the O-I Glass, Inc. complaint, throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the true state of O-I Glass' Fit to Win program, including the delay in achieving its targeted cost savings, higher than expected expenses, operational disruptions that materially offset Fit to Win benefits; and (ii) continued competitive and energy-cost pressures affecting its European operations.

If you are a O-I Glass, Inc. shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Lululemon Athletica, Inc (NASDAQ: LULU )



Class period: March 18, 2026 through September 3, 2026

Lead plaintiff motion deadline: January 4, 2027 Case: Koronczi v. lululemon athletica inc. et al., filed in the U.S. District Court New Jersey District Court



According to the Lululemon Athletica, Inc complaint, throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Lululemon's store traffic and demand for its products was significantly deteriorating as a result of, inter alia, continued negative media and social-media commentary and softer-than-planned new product launches; (ii) the foregoing was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's business and reputation, rendering its previously issued financial guidance for FY 2026 unrealistic; (iii) Defendants downplayed the true scope and severity of the foregoing issues; and (iv) Defendants likewise overstated the strength and durability of Lululemon's overall business and turnaround plan, particularly in North America and mainland China.

If you are a Lululemon Athletica, Inc shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC )



Class period: February 18, 2026 through September 23, 2026

Lead plaintiff motion deadline: January 5, 2027 Case: Lin v. Kinross Gold Corporation et al., filed in the U.S. District Court Colorado District Court



According to the Kinross Gold Corporation complaint, throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Kinross did not have the necessary resources and/or was otherwise ill equipped to achieve the approximately 2 million gold equivalent ounces ("Au eq. oz.") being projected.

If you are a Kinross Gold Corporation shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

What should investors in these cases do now?

Investors need not take any action at this time to be class members in these cases. Investors may retain counsel of their choice or take no action and remain absent class members. No class has been certified yet in any of these cases.

For more information about these class actions or your rights, contact Frank R. Cruz of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz at 310-914-5007, by email at..., or visit the firm's case page.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

About The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz investigates and prosecutes securities fraud and corporate malfeasance class actions. With nearly 20 years of litigation experience, the firm focuses on complex securities class actions and gives each client personal, one-on-one attention throughout the legal process.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact

Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

Los Angeles, CA

Email:...

Telephone: 310-914-5007

Follow The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW

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