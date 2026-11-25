The Genomics Market: Global Forecast 2026-2032 AI-Enabled Precision Medicine And Next-Generation Sequencing Drive 10.12% CAGR Toward USD 112.26 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|188
|Forecast Period
|2026-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$62.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$112.26 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Genomics Market, by Product Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Sequencing Platforms
7.2.1. Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Platforms
7.2.2. Sanger / Capillary Sequencing Platforms
7.3. Reagents & Consumables
7.3.1. Enzymes & Master Mixes
7.3.2. Library Preparation Kits
7.3.3. Probes & Primers
7.4. Software & Analytics
7.4.1. Gene Expression Analysis
7.4.2. Variant Calling & Annotation Tools
7.5. Services
7.5.1. Genomic Testing Services
7.5.2. Genotyping & SNP Analysis
7.5.3. Transcriptomics & Epigenomics Services
8. Genomics Market, by Technology
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Array Technology
8.2.1. Microarray Gene Expression
8.2.2. SNP Genotyping Arrays
8.3. PCR Technology
8.4. DNA Sequencing
8.5. RNA Sequencing
8.5.1. Bulk RNA Sequencing
8.5.2. Single-Cell RNA Sequencing
9. Genomics Market, by Sample Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Blood
9.3. Tissue
9.4. Saliva & Buccal Swabs
9.5. Cultured Cells
10. Genomics Market, by Automation Level
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Manual
10.3. Semi-Automated
10.4. Fully Automated
11. Genomics Market, by Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Agriculture
11.2.1. Animal Genomics
11.2.2. Crop Genomics
11.3. Diagnostics
11.3.1. Cancer Genomics
11.3.2. Genetic Testing
11.3.3. Infectious Disease Testing
11.4. Drug Discovery & Development
11.4.1. Biomarker Discovery
11.4.2. Target Identification
11.5. Personalized Medicine
11.5.1. Companion Diagnostics
11.5.2. Precision Therapeutics
12. Genomics Market, by End User
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Academic & Government Institutes
12.3. Commercial Research Organizations
12.4. Hospitals & Clinics
12.5. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
13. Genomics Market, by Region
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Asia-Pacific
13.3. North America
13.4. Latin America
13.5. Europe
13.6. Middle East
13.7. Africa
14. Genomics Market, by Group
14.1. Introduction
14.2. ASEAN
14.3. GCC
14.4. European Union
14.5. BRICS
14.6. G7
14.7. NATO
15. Genomics Market, by Country
15.1. Introduction
15.2. United States
15.3. Canada
15.4. Mexico
15.5. Brazil
15.6. United Kingdom
15.7. Germany
15.8. France
15.9. Russia
15.10. Italy
15.11. Spain
15.12. China
15.13. India
15.14. Japan
15.15. Australia
15.16. South Korea
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
16.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
16.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
16.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
16.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
16.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
16.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
17. Company Profiles
17.1. 10x Genomics, Inc.
17.2. 23andMe Holding Co.
17.3. Agilent Technologies, Inc.
17.4. BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.
17.5. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
17.6. Centogene N.V.
17.7. Danaher Corporation
17.8. EPIC Sciences, Inc.
17.9. Eurofins Scientific SE
17.10. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
17.11. Gencove, Inc.
17.12. GenScript Biotech Corporation
17.13. Guardant Health, Inc.
17.14. Helix OpCo, LLC
17.15. Illumina, Inc.
17.16. Invitae Corporation
17.17. Merck & Co., Inc.
17.18. Myriad Genetics Laboratories, Inc.
17.19. Natera, Inc.
17.20. Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC
17.21. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
17.22. Personalis, Inc.
17.23. Quest Diagnostics
17.24. SomaLogic, Inc.
17.25. Sophia Genetics SA
17.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
17.27. Twist Bioscience Corporation
18. Key Experts
List of Figures [23]
List of Tables [383]
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