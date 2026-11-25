(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost genomics ROI through validated use cases, integrated workflows, strategic partnerships, payer engagement, and secure, diverse AI-ready data Dublin, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Genomics Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The genomics market research report provides a comprehensive assessment of an industry projected to reach USD 62.60 billion in 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 10.12% to USD 112.26 billion by 2032. It examines the technologies, clinical applications, regional developments, and competitive capabilities shaping genomics as it becomes core infrastructure for precision medicine, public health, agricultural biotechnology, population health, and biopharmaceutical discovery. Market Growth and Industry Dynamics Declining DNA sequencing costs, wider access to next-generation sequencing, and increasing clinical utility in oncology and rare disease testing are supporting market expansion. Population initiatives-including the United Kingdom's 100,000 Genomes Project, the U.S. All of Us Research Program, and programs across Asia-Pacific-are also creating reference datasets for diagnostics, therapeutics, and preventive care. Competitive advantage increasingly depends on integrated capabilities spanning sample preparation, sequencing chemistry, bioinformatics, variant interpretation, secure cloud infrastructure, regulatory-grade data governance, and clinical decision support. These insights support strategic planning by identifying where workflow integration and clinical validation can create differentiated market positions. Transformative Market Shifts

Clinical integration: Sequencing is moving beyond centralized research laboratories into clinical pathways, decentralized testing, and population-scale programs.

Oncology adoption: Tumor profiling, companion diagnostics, liquid biopsy development, and genomic therapy selection remain leading applications.

Rare disease diagnostics: Whole-exome and whole-genome sequencing are shortening diagnostic journeys and supporting newborn sequencing pilots.

Multiomics convergence: Genomics is increasingly combined with transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics, epigenomics, and real-world clinical data. Value-chain expansion: Growth is extending from instruments and consumables into analytics platforms, cloud-native architecture, interpretation, and evidence-generation services. Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Artificial intelligence is improving variant calling, annotation, phenotype matching, protein structure prediction, drug target prioritization, and clinical trial design. AI-enabled tools can reduce manual review, identify patient subgroups, and strengthen biomarker-driven development. Adoption remains dependent on data quality, explainability, bias mitigation, population diversity, and regulatory alignment. Evaluating these factors enables decision-makers to balance innovation opportunities with clinical, regulatory, and reputational risks. Regional and Economic Group Insights

Asia-Pacific: Rapid development is supported by large population cohorts, expanding sequencing capacity, and national precision medicine programs in China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Australia.

North America: The United States leads commercialization through research funding, diagnostic infrastructure, biotechnology investment, and oncology adoption, while Canada advances provincial and population health programs.

Europe: Public investment, strong data protection standards, and cross-border initiatives support interoperable genomic healthcare frameworks.

Latin America, Middle East, and Africa: Growth centers on cancer genomics, pathogen surveillance, national genome programs, inherited disease screening, and more representative reference datasets.

ASEAN and GCC: Investments in precision health, laboratory networks, population screening, and localized genomes are creating new partnership and market-entry opportunities. BRICS, G7, and NATO countries: Priorities range from affordable diagnostics and diverse datasets to regulatory science, advanced biopharmaceutical applications, biosecurity, and genomic epidemiology. The country and regional comparisons help organizations prioritize expansion strategies according to infrastructure maturity, policy support, clinical demand, and partnership availability. Strategic Priorities for Genomics Leaders

Focus on validated applications in oncology, rare disease, reproductive health, pharmacogenomics, and infectious disease surveillance.

Integrate sample logistics, automation, sequencing, bioinformatics, interpretation, reporting, counseling, and longitudinal data capture.

Develop partnerships with hospitals, reference laboratories, cloud providers, and biopharmaceutical companies.

Build privacy-preserving data architectures with consent traceability and diverse population representation. Validate AI models across populations while aligning with regulatory, reimbursement, and clinical quality requirements. Key Takeaways from This Report

The market is forecast to reach USD 112.26 billion by 2032, expanding at a 10.12% CAGR.

Clinical integration, AI-enabled interpretation, and multiomics are redefining competitive capabilities.

Oncology and rare disease remain prominent near-term opportunities.

Asia-Pacific and emerging regions are broadening the global genomics ecosystem. Integrated workflows, responsible AI, robust governance, and clinical partnerships are central to sustainable growth. Key Attributes



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 188 Forecast Period 2026-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $62.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $112.26 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026



7. Genomics Market, by Product Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Sequencing Platforms

7.2.1. Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Platforms

7.2.2. Sanger / Capillary Sequencing Platforms

7.3. Reagents & Consumables

7.3.1. Enzymes & Master Mixes

7.3.2. Library Preparation Kits

7.3.3. Probes & Primers

7.4. Software & Analytics

7.4.1. Gene Expression Analysis

7.4.2. Variant Calling & Annotation Tools

7.5. Services

7.5.1. Genomic Testing Services

7.5.2. Genotyping & SNP Analysis

7.5.3. Transcriptomics & Epigenomics Services

8. Genomics Market, by Technology

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Array Technology

8.2.1. Microarray Gene Expression

8.2.2. SNP Genotyping Arrays

8.3. PCR Technology

8.4. DNA Sequencing

8.5. RNA Sequencing

8.5.1. Bulk RNA Sequencing

8.5.2. Single-Cell RNA Sequencing

9. Genomics Market, by Sample Type

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Blood

9.3. Tissue

9.4. Saliva & Buccal Swabs

9.5. Cultured Cells

10. Genomics Market, by Automation Level

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Manual

10.3. Semi-Automated

10.4. Fully Automated

11. Genomics Market, by Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Agriculture

11.2.1. Animal Genomics

11.2.2. Crop Genomics

11.3. Diagnostics

11.3.1. Cancer Genomics

11.3.2. Genetic Testing

11.3.3. Infectious Disease Testing

11.4. Drug Discovery & Development

11.4.1. Biomarker Discovery

11.4.2. Target Identification

11.5. Personalized Medicine

11.5.1. Companion Diagnostics

11.5.2. Precision Therapeutics

12. Genomics Market, by End User

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Academic & Government Institutes

12.3. Commercial Research Organizations

12.4. Hospitals & Clinics

12.5. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

13. Genomics Market, by Region

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Asia-Pacific

13.3. North America

13.4. Latin America

13.5. Europe

13.6. Middle East

13.7. Africa

14. Genomics Market, by Group

14.1. Introduction

14.2. ASEAN

14.3. GCC

14.4. European Union

14.5. BRICS

14.6. G7

14.7. NATO

15. Genomics Market, by Country

15.1. Introduction

15.2. United States

15.3. Canada

15.4. Mexico

15.5. Brazil

15.6. United Kingdom

15.7. Germany

15.8. France

15.9. Russia

15.10. Italy

15.11. Spain

15.12. China

15.13. India

15.14. Japan

15.15. Australia

15.16. South Korea

16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

16.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

16.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

16.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

16.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

16.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

16.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

17. Company Profiles

17.1. 10x Genomics, Inc.

17.2. 23andMe Holding Co.

17.3. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

17.4. BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.

17.5. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

17.6. Centogene N.V.

17.7. Danaher Corporation

17.8. EPIC Sciences, Inc.

17.9. Eurofins Scientific SE

17.10. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

17.11. Gencove, Inc.

17.12. GenScript Biotech Corporation

17.13. Guardant Health, Inc.

17.14. Helix OpCo, LLC

17.15. Illumina, Inc.

17.16. Invitae Corporation

17.17. Merck & Co., Inc.

17.18. Myriad Genetics Laboratories, Inc.

17.19. Natera, Inc.

17.20. Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC

17.21. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

17.22. Personalis, Inc.

17.23. Quest Diagnostics

17.24. SomaLogic, Inc.

17.25. Sophia Genetics SA

17.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

17.27. Twist Bioscience Corporation

18. Key Experts



List of Figures [23]

List of Tables [383]

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