Global Long Read Sequencing Market: Size, Share, Trends And Forecast 2026-2032 AI-Enabled Clinical Genomics And Portable Platforms Fuel 21.24% CAGR To USD 3.14 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|188
|Forecast Period
|2026-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$987.76 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$3140 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|21.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Long Read Sequencing Market, by Product & Service
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Consumables
7.2.1. Flow Cells
7.2.2. Kits
7.2.3. Reagents
7.3. Instruments
7.3.1. Accessories
7.3.2. Sequencing Systems
7.4. Software & Services
7.4.1. Bioinformatics Services
7.4.2. Data Analysis Software
7.4.3. Maintenance Services
8. Long Read Sequencing Market, by Technology
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Nanopore Sequencing
8.3. Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing
8.4. Synthetic Long Read Sequencing
9. Long Read Sequencing Market, by Read Length
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Below 10 kb
9.3. 10 kb To 100 kb
9.4. Above 100 kb
10. Long Read Sequencing Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Agricultural Genomics
10.3. Cancer Genomics
10.4. Clinical Research
10.5. Microbial Genomics
11. Long Read Sequencing Market, by End User
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Academic
11.3. Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories
11.4. Contract Research Organizations
11.5. Government And Regulatory Bodies
11.6. Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology
12. Long Read Sequencing Market, by Region
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. Europe
12.4. North America
12.5. Latin America
12.6. Africa
12.7. Middle East
13. Long Read Sequencing Market, by Group
13.1. Introduction
13.2. NATO
13.3. G7
13.4. BRICS
13.5. European Union
13.6. ASEAN
13.7. GCC
14. Long Read Sequencing Market, by Country
14.1. Introduction
14.2. China
14.3. United States
14.4. Japan
14.5. India
14.6. Germany
14.7. United Kingdom
14.8. Australia
14.9. France
14.10. South Korea
14.11. Italy
14.12. Canada
14.13. Russia
14.14. Brazil
14.15. Mexico
14.16. Spain
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
16.1. 10x Genomics, Inc.
16.2. Agilent Technologies, Inc.
16.3. BaseClear BV
16.4. Bionano Genomics, Inc.
16.5. Cantata Bio, LLC.
16.6. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
16.7. Future Genomics Technologies B.V.
16.8. Illumina, Inc.
16.9. Intel Corporation
16.10. Keygene N.V.
16.11. MicrobesNG
16.12. MyJoVE Corporation
16.13. Novogene Corporation
16.14. Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC
16.15. Quantapore, Inc.
16.16. RevoluGen Limited
16.17. Sage Science, Inc.
16.18. SeqLL, Inc.
16.19. Takara Bio, Inc.
16.20. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
17. Key Experts
List of Figures [21]
List of Tables [333]
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