MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) News Provided by USA News Group on behalf of Honey Badger Silver Inc.

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA News Group News Commentary - Silver demand has outpaced supply every year since 2021, and the Silver Institute expects 2026 to make it six in a row. Much of the metal that answers that demand comes out of the ground alongside zinc, lead, copper and gold, which puts polymetallic deposits, where several payable metals share the same rock, close to the center of the silver supply story. In Canada's Northwest Territories, new drilling at one of those deposits has just returned intervals grading more than 1,000 g/t silver equivalent within the footprint of a historic resource. Companies mentioned in today's commentary include: Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSX-V: TUF; OTCQB: HBEIF; FSE: 1QA; Tradegate: 1QA), Skeena Resources Limited (TSX: SKE, NYSE: SKE), Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE: NEXA), Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK), Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH).

Six Years of Shortfall

In its interim market review released November 12, 2026, the Silver Institute said the global silver market is forecast to record its sixth consecutive annual deficit in 2026, with demand exceeding supply by 35 million ounces (Moz), bringing the cumulative shortfall for 2021-26 to approximately 746Moz.

On the demand side, the Silver Institute expects industrial demand to reach 640Moz this year, around 22% above its 2019 level, while total mined supply is expected to edge down by 0.5% to 834Moz. Investors have been coming back as well: according to the same review, silver exchange-traded product holdings have recovered by 24Moz since end-June.

Where the Ounces Come From

The largest source of mined silver is not the primary silver mine. In its April 15, 2026 World Silver Survey release, the Silver Institute reported that global silver mine production rose by 3% to 846.6 Moz in 2025, and that lead and zinc mines remained the largest source of silver, even as their share of global supply edged lower year over year.

Policymakers have taken note. On November 7, 2025, the U.S. Department of the Interior, through the U.S. Geological Survey, released its final 2025 List of Critical Minerals, adding 10 new minerals, including silver and lead, for a total of 60 minerals on the list.

That puts silver-rich deposits that also carry zinc and lead squarely in the conversation, including the massive sulphide lens now being drilled about 115 kilometers from Yellowknife.

High-Grade Results at Sunrise Lake

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSX-V: TUF; OTCQB: HBEIF; FSE: 1QA; Tradegate: 1QA) has announced assay results from the first three diamond drill holes of its 2026 historical resource validation program at the 100%-owned Sunrise Lake Project, located approximately 115 kilometers east-northeast of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. All three holes intersected significant widths of high-grade mineralization within the footprint of the historical resource, returning grades and thicknesses comparable to or better than nearby historical drilling, according to the Company.

Hole SR-26-001 returned 17.00 meters of 537 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) from 80.00 meters, including 7.30 meters of 1,154 g/t AgEq (592 g/t Ag, 1.17 g/t Au, 11.91% Zn, 3.75% Pb). SR-26-002 returned 22.15 meters of 317 g/t AgEq from 91.85 meters, including 11.80 meters of 522 g/t AgEq, with gold values for part of that hole provisional pending re-analysis by the laboratory. SR-26-004 returned 18.22 meters of 434 g/t AgEq from 187.78 meters, including 4.38 meters of 1,535 g/t AgEq (602 g/t Ag, 1.72 g/t Au, 19.14% Zn, 8.17% Pb). AgEq figures use the Company's stated metal price and recovery assumptions, widths are downhole core lengths, and the Company estimates true widths at approximately 85% to 97% of the reported core lengths.

The holes were placed close to historical holes so modern results could be compared directly with the historical data. SR-26-001 intersected the lens approximately 16 m from historical hole R-5-87 and returned a closely comparable grade over a greater thickness, while SR-26-004 returned grades comparable to or better than nearby historical holes R-16-88 and R-18-88. That comparison carries extra weight at Sunrise Lake, because a 2014 forest fire burned down the core storage facility on the property and much of the historical core can no longer be re-sampled.

Sunrise Lake hosts a historic resource estimate (RPA, 2003) of 1,522,000 tonnes Indicated at 262 g/t Ag (12.8 million ounces of silver) and 2,555,000 tonnes Inferred at 169 g/t Ag (13.9 million ounces of silver), which the Company is not treating as a current mineral resource. Historical drilling has intersected mineralization to approximately 750 meters below surface, beyond the approximately 500-meter depth of the historical resource, and the Company says the mineralized lens remains open down plunge and on strike.

“Each drill hole intersected the massive sulphide lens where we expected it to be, and the grades and widths line up very closely with the historical drilling. Intervals such as 4.38 meters of 1,535 g/t silver equivalent and 7.3 meters of 1,154 g/t demonstrate the high-grade nature of this system,” said Chad Williams, CEO of Honey Badger Silver.“I was at the Sunrise Lake site recently and was very impressed with the growth potential of this mineral deposit. I believe that Sunrise Lake will be an important part of the Honey Badger Silver story going forward.”

The Company also secured a five-year Type A Land Use Permit for Sunrise Lake, allowing follow-up drilling and surface work in 2027 and beyond without the need for a new permit, and its 2026 program was supported by a $148,450 grant from the Government of the Northwest Territories.

Along the Silver Supply Chain

The four companies below meet silver at different points: a new northern mine expected to produce significant by-product silver, two producers whose zinc mines also yield silver, and a manufacturer that buys silver to make its products.

Skeena Resources Limited (TSX: SKE, NYSE: SKE), which operates as Skeena Gold & Silver, is advancing the Eskay Creek Gold-Silver Project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. In its third quarter 2026 results release on November 16, the company said that with the project fully permitted and under construction, it is progressing Eskay Creek towards initial production and cash flow in the second quarter of 2027. Once in operation, Skeena expects Eskay Creek to be one of the world's highest-grade and lowest-cost open-pit precious metals mines, with significant silver by-product production that exceeds the output of many primary silver mines.

“As we prepare for operations and initial production at Eskay Creek in Q2 2027, we continue to strengthen our management team with leaders who have successfully operated major mining assets,” said Randy Reichert, President & Chief Executive Officer.

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE: NEXA), which describes itself as a large-scale, low-cost, integrated polymetallic producer with zinc as its main product, reported third quarter 2026 results on October 29. Mining zinc production rose 7% quarter-over-quarter to 85kt, and silver production reached 2.9MMoz, up 8% quarter-over-quarter, supported by higher throughput and grades, particularly at Aripuanã, where plant utilization reached 90% in September. The company said its 2026 consolidated guidance for mining production and smelting sales remains unchanged.

In August, Nexa announced that Votorantim S.A. had entered into a definitive agreement with Boliden AB for the sale of its controlling stake in Nexa, with completion subject to the applicable corporate and regulatory approvals.

“The third quarter marked another step forward in our performance. Adjusted EBITDA reached US$301 million, up 62% year-over-year, with the Adjusted EBITDA margin expanding 7.7 percentage points to 32.1%,” said Ignacio Rosado, CEO.

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK), whose zinc business includes the Red Dog operation in Alaska, reported third quarter 2026 results on October 28. Adjusted EBITDA of C$2.3 billion was C$1.1 billion or 97% higher than the same period last year, driven primarily by significantly higher copper and zinc prices, higher by-product revenues and lower smelter processing charges, and copper production volumes of 115,700 tonnes were 11% higher than the same period last year. According to the release, Teck's planned merger with Anglo American remains on track to close within the originally stated 12 to 18 months from the date of the announcement.

“Our third quarter results showcase the underlying strength of our business, with increased production, disciplined execution and record copper prices driving strong financial performance and cash generation,” said Jonathan Price, President and CEO.“Across our copper business, we increased production, lowered unit costs and delivered strong margin growth, while our zinc business continued to contribute meaningful cash flow generation.”

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) sits on the demand side. In its annual report on Form 10-K for 2025, the company lists precious metals such as gold, silver and palladium among the raw materials it purchases for the manufacture of its products. On October 28, Amphenol reported record third quarter 2026 results, with sales of $10.2 billion, up 65% in U.S. dollars and 37% organically compared to the third quarter of 2025, orders of $12.2 billion for a book-to-bill of 1.19:1, and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.80, up 74%. The company also increased its quarterly dividend by 20% to $0.15 per share and announced a new three-year, $4 billion stock repurchase program.

“We are pleased to have closed the third quarter of 2026 with record sales and Adjusted Diluted EPS, both exceeding the high end of our guidance,” said Amphenol Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, R. Adam Norwitt.

What Comes Next

For Honey Badger Silver, the next markers are close at hand. Results for SR-26-003, SR-26-005 and SR-26-006, along with the gold re-assays for part of SR-26-002, are expected within the next four to six weeks. SR-26-006, at 382 meters the deepest hole of the program, was designed to test the lens below the first three holes.

Following receipt of all 2026 results, the Company intends to integrate the new drilling with the historical database of 72 holes and 20,494 meters of drilling, together with an updated 3D geological model of the mineralization, toward a new Mineral Resource Estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and CIM Definition Standards. It has also begun evaluating a 2027 program at the project, which may include new geophysical surveys, exploration and resource growth drilling, and additional prospecting work. With the Silver Institute forecasting a sixth straight annual deficit, that work will add fresh data from a silver-rich polymetallic deposit in one of Canada's northern mining jurisdictions.



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