Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Of Kauno Energija AB For The Nine Months Of 2026
During the reporting period, the Group earned comprehensive income of EUR 11.9 million (nine months 2025: EUR 9.8 million).
The Group's EBITDA indicator – profit before tax, depreciation, amortisation and other non-cash items – amounted to EUR 19.9 million (nine months 2025: EUR 17.0 million).
Detailed information is presented in Kauno energija AB's unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the nine months of 2026 (see attachments).
Virgilijus Motiejūnas
Chief Financial Officer
Kauno energija, AB
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Attachment
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Financial statements_30.09.2026
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