MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) During the nine months of 2026, the Kauno energija AB group of companies (hereinafter – the Group), consisting of Kauno energija AB (company code 235014830) and GO Energy LT UAB (company code 303042623), received consolidated revenue from sold products and services rendered of EUR 87.2 million, which is EUR 22.5 million more than in the corresponding period of 2025. The increase in revenue was driven by a higher amount of heat consumed in January and February.

During the reporting period, the Group earned comprehensive income of EUR 11.9 million (nine months 2025: EUR 9.8 million).

The Group's EBITDA indicator – profit before tax, depreciation, amortisation and other non-cash items – amounted to EUR 19.9 million (nine months 2025: EUR 17.0 million).

Detailed information is presented in Kauno energija AB's unaudited interim consolidated financial statements for the nine months of 2026 (see attachments).

Virgilijus Motiejūnas

Chief Financial Officer

Kauno energija, AB

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Attachment

Financial statements_30.09.2026