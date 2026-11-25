DOVER, Del., Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Maven, a proprietary trading firm founded in Vancouver in 2022, has surpassed 400,000 traders, marking a new milestone in the company's growth. The development follows its expansion beyond forex trading, including the March 2026 launch of its cryptocurrency-focused sister company, WenCrypto, and the introduction of a prediction-markets module in partnership with Match-Trade Technologies in May 2026.

The milestone follows a period of growth for Maven, which reported reaching 130,000 traders by February 2025. The company has also expanded its product offerings to include a wider range of simulated trading challenges and access to multiple trading platforms.

Maven wants to make it easier for people to get started in trading. The firm plans to do this by giving traders access to education, simulated trading challenges and opportunities to earn rewards based on their performance. With its growing range of products, Maven also wants traders to explore different markets and improve their skills without needing to risk large amounts of their own money.

Making Trading More Accessible

One of Maven's main selling points is the range of options available to traders. Rather than limiting everyone to one evaluation format, the firm offers several ways to get started, including 1-Step, 2-Step, 3-Step, Instant, Mini and Omo 2-Step challenges. It also offers a Buy Now, Pay Later option.

This variety gives traders more choice when deciding how they want to enter Maven's simulated trading environment. Some may prefer a multi-stage evaluation, while others may be interested in a different route. With account sizes starting at $2,000, Maven also aims to make its offering accessible to people who may not have the budget for larger entry-level accounts.

The firm provides access to two trading platforms, MetaTrader 5 and Match-Trader, allowing traders to choose the platform they prefer. Its standard challenges also come without a consistency score requirement, and payouts are made every 10 business days.

These features reflect Maven's focus on giving traders clear options, straightforward rules, plus the opportunity to trade in a simulated environment without needing to commit large amounts of personal capital.

Expanding Into New Markets

This year, Maven's expansion beyond forex has been taking shape through two developments. In March 2026, the company launched WenCrypto, its sister company serving traders focused on cryptocurrency. The launch added a dedicated crypto offering to Maven's wider business as it works towards serving traders across multiple asset classes.

Two months later, in May 2026, Maven introduced a prediction-markets module in partnership with Match-Trade Technologies. This gives the firm another market offering beyond its traditional forex challenges.

Alongside these developments, Maven secured a brokerage license in Saint Lucia in March 2026 to continue offering MetaTrader 5. Maintaining access to the platform is part of its effort to provide traders with established trading technology while expanding its product range.

Together, these developments reflect Maven's plan to move beyond the traditional forex prop firm model. The firm wants to build a broader platform where traders can access different markets while continuing to learn and develop their skills.

Education and Simulation at the Center

Maven's longer-term plans go beyond offering traders different challenges and access to multiple markets. The firm wants to become a starting point for people entering the trading industry, giving them an opportunity to learn, practice and demonstrate their abilities in a realistic simulated environment, with rewards available for those who meet the required performance standards.

The firm is looking beyond trading challenges alone, with plans to help traders understand the markets and improve their approach over time through offering education as well. Its expansion into cryptocurrency and prediction markets adds more options to its existing forex products.

The aim is to give traders more than one way to learn and practice, while making it easier for them to explore different markets as they gain experience.

Conclusion

Surpassing 400,000 traders marks an important stage in Maven's growth, but the firm is not stopping at its existing forex offering. With the launch of WenCrypto, its move into prediction markets and its continued support for established trading platforms, Maven is working towards a broader presence across the trading industry.

Maven's goal is to help more people get into trading without needing substantial personal capital to get started. The firm plans to do this by combining education, simulated trading and opportunities for traders to earn rewards.

As Maven continues to expand its offerings, the firm is positioning its next phase around more than the number of traders it serves. It wants to build an environment where traders can keep learning and progressing throughout their trading journey.

About Maven

Established in 2022, Maven is a global proprietary trading firm committed to making trading opportunities more accessible. Through its innovative prop trading programs, competitive pricing, and trader-centric approach, Maven empowers traders of all experience levels to develop their skills and pursue their trading ambitions. With a growing international community, Maven remains focused on transparency, innovation, and delivering an exceptional trader experience to all users.

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