The global veterinary histopathology market is experiencing strong growth as animal healthcare providers increase their use of tissue-based diagnostics for disease detection, cancer assessment, treatment planning, and clinical monitoring. The market is projected to grow from $0.98 billion in 2025 to $1.07 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $1.51 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 9%.

Historic veterinary histopathology market growth has been supported by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and cancers in animals, rising demand for accurate tissue analysis, and continued expansion of veterinary laboratory infrastructure in urban areas. Manual microscopic examination has remained a primary diagnostic method within veterinary pathology, while the relatively limited adoption of digital pathology platforms has created significant opportunities for modernization.

Growth through 2030 is expected to be driven by the integration of artificial intelligence into veterinary pathology laboratories, wider adoption of digital histopathology systems, and increasing demand for remote consultation services. Investment in automated tissue processing, advanced imaging systems, precision animal healthcare, and modern veterinary diagnostic infrastructure will further support market expansion.

Key veterinary histopathology market trends include AI-assisted image analysis for earlier disease detection, automated slide scanning, digital microscopy workflows, cloud-based pathology data sharing, and integrated laboratory automation. Advanced biomarker-based staining methods are also improving the identification of cancers and infections, while high-throughput tissue processing systems are helping laboratories increase efficiency and reduce turnaround times.

The rising prevalence of animal diseases remains a major market driver. Intensified livestock farming and higher animal density can increase infection risks and accelerate disease transmission. Histopathological tissue analysis supports the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of infectious conditions, cancers, and other pathological changes, making it an essential component of veterinary diagnostics.

In March 2026, Swine Health Org reported that influenza A virus positivity reached 42.2% in wean-to-market pigs and 27.4% in adult and sow farms. Porcine epidemic diarrhea virus positivity increased to 12.6%, including 14% in adult and sow farms and 17.5% in wean-to-market pigs. These disease trends reinforce the need for reliable veterinary laboratory testing and advanced pathology capabilities across livestock health systems.

Innovation is also reshaping the competitive landscape. Veterinary diagnostic providers are developing rapid cancer-screening technologies, digital imaging platforms, and integrated laboratory solutions to improve diagnostic accuracy and support earlier clinical intervention. In November 2023, Antech opened a comprehensive veterinary laboratory in Warwick, United Kingdom. The facility offers DNA-based gastrointestinal parasite screening through KeyScreen, imaging diagnostics through AIS RapidRead, and planned access to the Nu.Q nucleosome measurement platform. The laboratory combines diagnostic testing, imaging, and software capabilities to support veterinary care teams and improve pet health outcomes.

Strategic partnerships are accelerating the adoption of veterinary digital pathology and artificial intelligence. In March 2025, Finland-based Aiforia partnered with PathPresenter, a US-based digital pathology image management and workflow platform. The collaboration is intended to support faster, more precise, and remote evaluation of animal tissue samples while expanding access to AI-enabled veterinary histopathology workflows.

North America dominated the veterinary histopathology market in 2025, supported by established diagnostic laboratory networks, advanced veterinary healthcare infrastructure, and strong adoption of specialized pathology services. Asia-Pacific is expected to record rapid growth during the forecast period as veterinary care capacity, livestock health investment, and diagnostic infrastructure expand. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Instruments; Reagents And Kits; Consumables; Services

2) By Animal Type: Companion Animals; Livestock Animals; Other Animal Types

3) By Application: Disease Diagnosis; Research; Drug Discovery And Development; Other Applications

4) By End User: Veterinary Hospitals And Clinics; Diagnostic Laboratories; Research Institutes; Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Instruments: Tissue Processing Instruments; Microtome Sectioning Instruments; Slide Staining Instruments; Digital Pathology Imaging Instruments

2) By Reagents And Kits: Tissue Fixation Reagents; Histological Staining Reagents; Antibody Based Detection Kits; Special Staining Kits

3) By Consumables: Microscope Glass Slides; Cover Glass Slips; Tissue Embedding Cassettes; Paraffin Embedding Materials

4) By Services: Tissue Sample Processing Services; Microscopic Tissue Analysis Services; Veterinary Pathology Consultation Services; Digital Histopathology Interpretation Services

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes

