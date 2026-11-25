

Locafy has terminated the proposed acquisition of Map Labs.

Updated information received during the pre-completion process materially changed the financial assumptions underpinning the proposed transaction. Locafy remains focused on executing its U.S. growth strategy and commercializing its proprietary SEO and AEO technologies.

PERTH, Australia, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locafy Limited (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) ("Locafy" or the "Company"), a software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology company specializing in location-based Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) solutions, today announced that on November 23, 2026, the Company delivered notice terminating the previously announced agreement to acquire the assets and customer base of Map Labs, LLC and Map Labs Licensing, LLC (collectively, "Map Labs").

During the pre-completion process, Locafy received updated information regarding the financial performance of the business to be acquired and decided to exercise its contractual rights to terminate the agreement.

"We believe the proposed acquisition, as originally announced on October 6, 2026, represented an opportunity to expand Locafy's U.S. presence and broaden our technology and customer offering," said Gavin Burnett, Chief Executive Officer of Locafy.

"Following receipt of updated information during the pre-completion process, it became clear that the financial profile of the business differed materially from the assumptions underpinning the transaction. We have therefore delivered notice terminating the agreement."

"Locafy remains committed to disciplined capital allocation and ensuring that any acquisition delivers an appropriate commercial and financial outcome for our shareholders. We appreciate the engagement and cooperation of the Map Labs team throughout the process and wish them well."

Continuation of Growth Strategy

Locafy remains focused on executing its growth strategy in the United States, supported by its proprietary SEO and AEO technologies, AI-powered marketing solutions and expanding product portfolio. The Company continues to prioritize the commercialization of its technology platforms, growth in recurring subscription revenue and development of scalable customer acquisition channels.

Locafy will continue to evaluate strategic growth opportunities that complement its technology and commercial objectives, while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation.

About Locafy

Founded in 2009, Locafy (Nasdaq: LCFY, LCFYW) is on a mission to accelerate visibility and prominence for local, national and brand-focused businesses across online and AI search engines through proprietary SEO techniques, technologies and AI-driven automation.

For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "subject to", "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "project," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "can," the negatives thereof, variations thereon and similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, the continued adoption of Locafy's solutions in the US and other industries, continued revenue growth, and potential revenues generated from the adoption of Locafy's solutions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the SEC on November 16, 2026 and available on its website(). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

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