MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Forms Strategic Partnership with Leading Biomass

and Renewable Power Development Engineering Firm

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (the“Company”) (NASDAQ: RIME ), a diversified holding company and owner of Azure Energy (“Azure”), a strategic advisor to renewable power plant developers, and SemiCab Holdings, an AI-enabled logistics provider, today announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) for joint business development and fulfillment of large-scale, multiyear biomass and renewable power development contracts with a leading power development engineering firm.

To launch this new strategic partnership, the Company has formed Algo Energy Holdings, LLC, a proposed joint venture operating entity. This new entity is intended to serve as a majority-owned marketing and business development arm of its parent, Algorhythm Holdings. The Company has executed a MOU with Kevin Tangen (“Tangen”), the sole owner of a privately held biomass and renewable power generation and engineering company based in Seattle, WA. The name of the privately held business is being intentionally withheld for competitive business development purposes at this time due the sensitivity around multiple contracts in the later stages of negotiation. The purpose of the joint venture is as follows:



Tangen has multiple scalable multi-year new power development projects in the US today serving advanced manufacturing end clients.

Tangen and his employees have acted as the key technical support partner for the majority of the Company's existing US power development projects to date, all of which were sourced by the Algorhythm' s business development team and was the basis for adding his EVP role.

Both parties believe there are significant operational synergies in immediate collaboration on new business together. Both parties have independently sourced opportunities that they wish to jointly pursue and fulfill under the joint venture.

The parties have outlined a clear set of parameters where the new subsidiary will consolidate all operations on jointly served projects, and Tangen will own a significant minority stake of the joint venture upon execution of final, definitive operating and governance documents. Both parties recognize that there is significant urgency in defining the strategic relationship in order to best serve incoming joint client relationships in the current quarter.



“This is a very exciting development for Algorhythm and our subsidiary operations,” commented Greg Smith, CEO of Algorhythm.“When I assumed the role of CEO, I immediately identified a need to formalize and clearly define our working relationship with Kevin Tangen and his team. Mr. Tangen enjoys a world-class reputation in the renewable power development space, and he has identified and brought forth a number of compelling renewable power development projects for joint fulfillment with the added resources from our team.”

“Mr. Tangen has been a widely regarded leader in this industry for forty years, and his team collectively has the requisite deep technical expertise, engineering dozens of successful power development projects to completion. We have the marketing and business development resources to complement Mr. Tangen and his team's technical capabilities well. We are confident that this expanded relationship has the potential to quickly bear tangible results for all parties involved.”

Mr. Tangen commented on the opportunity further,“I am very pleased to launch this new partnership with Greg Smith and the team at Algorhythm. For many years, I have benefitted from working with some of the most respected executives in the industry, many of whom reach out directly when they need our expertise and engineering services. This new partnership has the potential to dramatically expand our opportunity set, well beyond my team's strong but finite network.”

“We are very excited to capitalize on what we see as a once in a lifetime window to serve the US economy as advanced manufacturing, AI data centers, and many more industries drive the ever-increasing need for new domestic power generation. We are eager to get to work together on joint opportunities developing renewable power solutions that serve some of the biggest house names in industry today.”

About Algorhythm Holdings

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. is a holding company with two businesses: Azure Energy and SemiCab Holdings.

Azure Energy provides strategic and technical advisory services for renewable biomass power generation infrastructure. It helps its customers develop bankable, firm-capacity renewable energy infrastructure that converts biomass into clean, dispatchable power for data center and large industrial off-take markets. For additional information, please go to: .

SemiCab is an AI technology company that has enabled major retailers, brands and transportation providers to address common supply-chain problems globally. Its AI-enabled, cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform achieves the scalability required to predict and optimize millions of loads and hundreds of thousands of trucks. For additional information, please go to: .

Investor Relations Contact

Brendan Hopkins

407-645-5295

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement that is not historical in nature is a forward-looking statement and may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "will," "will likely result," "will continue," "plans to," "potential," "promising," and similar expressions. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time in Algorhythm's reports to the SEC, including, without limitation Algorhythm's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, each of which applies only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform our statements to actual results or changed expectations, or as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.