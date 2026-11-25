MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two-year renewal covers hardware, software and Meta-Assist EMS support and maintenance relied on for the day-to-day operation of the UK's motorways network

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: ASNS) (“Actelis” or the“Company”), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications, today announced that it has secured a new two-year support and maintenance contract for the hardware and software underpinning the Actelis hybrid networking systems running the UK's national motorways network.

The contract extends Actelis' multi-year support of the digital infrastructure behind England's motorway network, in partnership with its long-time partner Kenton. The Actelis hardware connects more than 36,000 services, enabling the real-time monitoring and advanced traffic management that the motorway operator relies on for its day-to-day operations. The renewal covers Actelis' networking hardware, software and the Meta-Assist Element Management System (EMS), the platform used to remotely monitor, provision and manage Actelis' devices across the network.

This support continues the work Actelis has carried out since being selected in 2019 to help migrate the country's legacy transmission network to an IP-based architecture, as previously announced. As the UK's national motorway network prepares for the next phase of the program, expected to run from 2028 to 2037, Actelis' cyber-hardened hybrid fiber-copper solutions and its established role on the network position the Company to continue playing a key part.

“This renewal reflects the confidence the UK's motorway operator places in our technology and in the support we deliver to keep the network running,” said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis.“Our work on the network now spans more than seven years, and our hardware, software and management platform remain a critical part of its day-to-day operation, particularly with our ability to support its cyber safety effort. As the program prepares for the next phase of development, we look forward to continuing to play a key role in the years ahead.”

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis' innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its“Cyber Aware Networking” initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience. For more information, please visit .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words“could,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“estimate,”“expect,”“may,”“continue,”“predict,”“potential,”“project,”“looking forward,” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the scope, pricing and term of the contract described in this press release; the expected benefits of the continued hardware, software and EMS support and maintenance; Actelis' ability to maintain and expand its relationship supporting the UK's national motorways network; and the anticipated next phase of the program and Actelis' potential participation in it. There can be no assurance that these expectations will be realized or that the customer will continue to expand or renew its adoption of Actelis' products or services. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

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