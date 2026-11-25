MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WEST JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. ("Sportsman's Warehouse" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPWH) today announced that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss third quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, December 9, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at . A replay of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call through December 16, 2026, and can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website.

About Sportsman's Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the everyday needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.

For press releases and certain additional information about the Company, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at .

Investor Contact:

Sportsman's Warehouse

Riley Timmer

Vice President, Strategic Programs & Investor Relations

(801) 304-2816

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