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Bio-Based Naphtha Market

The Business Research Company's Bio-Based Naphtha Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The bio-based naphtha market has been gaining considerable traction recently, driven by increasing environmental concerns and the push for sustainable chemical alternatives. This sector is evolving as industries shift toward renewable resources, creating promising opportunities for growth and innovation in the years ahead. Let's explore the current market size, key drivers, prominent segments, emerging trends, regional outlook, and leading players shaping this dynamic industry.

Bio-Based Naphtha Market Size and Forecast to 2030

The bio-based naphtha market has experienced rapid expansion in recent years, with its value projected to rise from $1.22 billion in 2025 to $1.44 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%. This upward trend during the historical period is largely fueled by increasing demand for renewable petrochemical feedstocks, a growing preference for bio-based plastics, greater use of sustainable fuel blending components, expanding applications of waste-derived biomass feedstocks, and a rising need for low-carbon chemical intermediates.

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Looking ahead, the market is set to maintain its momentum and reach $2.73 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.3%. Contributing factors to this forecast include heightened regulatory support for renewable carbon feedstocks, increasing efforts to replace fossil fuels in petrochemical production, broader availability of sustainable biomass residues, growing demand for circular and renewable plastics, and wider adoption of bio-based feedstocks by chemical manufacturers. Key trends expected to shape the market encompass the expanded use of bio-based naphtha as a renewable petrochemical feedstock, its increasing incorporation in sustainable plastic manufacturing, greater utilization for fuel blending, enhanced production from waste-derived feedstocks, and growing application for renewable chemical intermediates.

Factors Fueling the Expansion of the Bio-Based Naphtha Market

One of the primary drivers behind the rising bio-based naphtha market is the surge in production of bio-based plastics and polymers. These materials, made wholly or partly from renewable biological sources rather than fossil fuels, are gaining traction as sustainable alternatives. The demand for environmentally friendly packaging and stricter regulations targeting carbon emissions are encouraging manufacturers to switch to low-carbon raw materials, which supports the increasing use of bio-based naphtha as a renewable feedstock in plastic manufacturing.

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For example, projections from the European Bioplastics e.V., a Belgium-based association, indicate that global capacity for bio-based plastics production will nearly double from 2.31 million metric tons in 2025 to around 4.69 million metric tons by 2030. This significant growth in bio-based plastics output directly benefits the bio-based naphtha market, reinforcing its upward trajectory.

Market Segmentation Highlights within the Bio-Based Naphtha Industry

The bio-based naphtha market is categorized across several dimensions to provide a comprehensive understanding of its structure. These include:

1) Product Type – Light Bio-Naphtha and Heavy Bio-Naphtha

2) Source – Vegetable Oils, Used Cooking Oil, Animal Fats, Biomass Residues, and Other sources

3) Production Technology – Hydrotreatment (HEFA), Biomass Gasification and Fischer-Tropsch Synthesis, Pyrolysis, Catalytic Biomass Conversion, and other methods

4) Distribution Channel – Direct Sales, Distributors, and Traders

5) Application – Petrochemical Feedstock, Bio-Based Plastics, Fuel Blending, Aromatics Production, Chemical Intermediates, and other uses

Further subsegments break down Light Bio-Naphtha into Straight-Run Light Bio-Naphtha, Hydrotreated Light Bio-Naphtha, and Isomerized Light Bio-Naphtha, while Heavy Bio-Naphtha is subdivided into Straight-Run Heavy Bio-Naphtha, Hydrotreated Heavy Bio-Naphtha, and Reforming Heavy Bio-Naphtha.

Innovation and Strategic Collaborations Influencing Market Growth

Leading companies in the bio-based naphtha space are actively forming strategic partnerships and integrating sustainable feedstocks to develop innovative renewable chemical solutions. These efforts aim to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and accelerate the shift toward low-carbon chemical production. Collaborations among energy firms, chemical manufacturers, and downstream product companies are vital for establishing renewable feedstock supply chains, adopting mass balance methods, and expanding the use of bio-derived materials in conventional petrochemical processes.

A notable example occurred in February 2026 when Japan's ENEOS Corporation partnered with Mitsubishi Corporation to supply bio-naphtha-derived paraxylene (Bio-PX) to Sony Corporation. ENEOS produced Bio-PX at its Mizushima Refinery using renewable feedstocks paired with a mass balance approach, supporting a broad initiative involving 14 companies focused on creating a global supply chain to decrease fossil-based feedstock dependency. This Bio-PX is intended for use as a feedstock in producing polyethylene terephthalate (PET) resin for Sony's audio-visual products and beyond. Additionally, ENEOS has secured ISCC PLUS certification at multiple refineries to ensure traceability and responsible management of biomass-based feedstocks.

Key Regional Markets and Growth Hotspots within Bio-Based Naphtha

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the bio-based naphtha market, reflecting its established infrastructure and regulatory support. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period, driven by expanding industrialization, increasing environmental awareness, and supportive government policies. The broader market analysis also encompasses regions like South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa to provide a full global perspective.

Top Companies Leading the Competitive Landscape of Bio-Based Naphtha

Several major organizations influence the bio-based naphtha market, including Shell plc, TotalEnergies SE, BP p.l.c., Chevron Corporation, Phillips 66, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras, Repsol S.A., Eni S.p.A., Neste Oyj, OMV Aktiengesellschaft, ENEOS Corporation, ORLEN S.A., Braskem S.A., Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Galp Energia SGPS S.A., UPM-Kymmene Corporation, Moeve, S-Oil Corporation, SK Innovation Co. Ltd., PT Pertamina (Persero), Darling Ingredients Inc., Preem AB, World Energy LLC, and Gevo Inc. These companies play critical roles in advancing market development through investments, innovation, and strategic initiatives in sustainable feedstock utilization.

What's new in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trends

. Updated graphics and tables

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Bio-Based Naphtha Market Insights Report Analyzing Demand Trends And Competitive Positioning News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 25, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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