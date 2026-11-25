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Automotive Under-The-Hood Composite Market

The Business Research Company's Automotive Under-The-Hood Composite Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The automotive industry is witnessing a significant shift toward advanced materials that enhance vehicle performance and sustainability. One such area gaining traction is the under-the-hood composite market, where lightweight, durable materials are increasingly replacing traditional metals. This sector's evolution reflects broader trends in automotive manufacturing, environmental concerns, and technological advancements. Below is a comprehensive overview of the market's size, growth factors, key players, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Current and Projected Market Size of the Automotive Under-The-Hood Composite Market

The automotive under-the-hood composite market has shown robust growth in recent years. From a market value of $1.77 billion in 2025, it is set to rise to $1.92 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This upward trend during the previous years can be linked to increasing demand for lighter vehicles, expanding automotive production volumes, the need for corrosion-resistant parts, wider use of composite materials in engine compartments, and growing interest in components with improved thermal stability. Looking ahead, this market is expected to continue its strong momentum, reaching $2.58 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.7%. The forecast growth is driven by factors such as the increasing embrace of electric vehicles (EVs), rising demand for composite parts capable of withstanding high temperatures, expanding use of thermoplastic composites, growth in lightweight commercial vehicles, and the adoption of advanced composite manufacturing technologies. Key trends likely to shape this market include the rising popularity of lightweight composite components for under-the-hood applications, increased use of heat-resistant composites, broader adoption of corrosion-resistant materials, growth in thermoplastic composites for complex parts, and demand for composites that combine durability with enhanced mechanical strength.

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Factors Supporting Growth in the Automotive Under-The-Hood Composite Market

One primary driver fueling this market's expansion is the growing adoption of electric vehicles. EVs, which include vehicles powered fully or partially by electric motors running on rechargeable battery systems, are gaining popularity worldwide due to heightened environmental concerns. Consumers, businesses, and governments are all striving to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve air quality, and lessen dependence on fossil fuels. This shift is creating a strong demand for lightweight, high-performance composite materials that offer superior thermal management, electrical insulation, reduced weight, and durability tailored to EV components. For context, in July 2026, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery electric vehicles made up 24% of total new light-duty vehicle sales in the second quarter of 2026, up from 22% during the same period in 2025. This steady increase in EV sales is a significant market growth engine for under-the-hood composites.

Additional Drivers Influencing Market Expansion

Besides EV adoption, the automotive industry's push for vehicle weight reduction continues to be a crucial growth factor. Lighter vehicles contribute to better fuel efficiency and lower emissions, aligning with global regulations and consumer demand for greener transportation. Moreover, improvements in composite manufacturing processes, such as injection molding and resin transfer molding, are enabling the production of complex, high-performance parts at scale. These advancements make it economically viable to use composite materials more extensively in both passenger and commercial vehicles, further boosting market prospects.

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Composition of the Automotive Under-The-Hood Composite Market Segments

This market is analyzed through several key segments to understand its diversity and applications:

- Fiber Type: Including glass fiber composites, carbon fiber composites, natural fiber composites, and other fiber types like aramid and basalt fibers.

- Resin Type: Covering thermoset composites, thermoplastic composites, and other resin categories.

- Vehicle Type: Encompassing passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles.

- Manufacturing Process: Featuring injection molding, compression molding, resin transfer molding, pultrusion, among others.

- Application Areas: Such as engine components, thermal management systems, structural parts, electrical components, and other uses.

Within these categories, subsegments delve deeper, for example, glass fiber composites include short, long, continuous, and chopped strand variants, while carbon fiber composites cover continuous, chopped, hybrid, and reinforced thermoplastics or thermosets. Natural fibers range from flax and hemp to jute and sisal, reflecting the market's increasing interest in sustainable and bio-based materials.

Innovations and Trends Impacting the Automotive Under-The-Hood Composite Market

Leading companies in this space are investing heavily in developing new composite materials that meet the rigorous demands of modern vehicles, especially electric ones. For instance, glass fiber-reinforced polyamide composites are gaining traction due to their high strength, stiffness, thermal and chemical resistance, and dimensional stability, which are essential for under-the-hood components. These engineering thermoplastics are designed to support lightweight vehicle construction while maintaining performance under challenging conditions. An example of such innovation occurred in January 2026, when BASF SE introduced advanced polyamide materials tailored specifically for e-mobility applications. These materials provide improved mechanical and thermal properties, enabling the design of durable and lightweight parts that can withstand the harsh environments found in electric vehicles. This development underscores the growing trend toward advanced composite solutions that balance performance, weight savings, and reliability.

Regional Growth Patterns in the Automotive Under-The-Hood Composite Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the automotive under-the-hood composite market, reflecting strong automotive manufacturing and innovation hubs in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period, fueled by rising automotive production, expanding electric vehicle adoption, and increased investment in composite technologies. Other regions covered in the market analysis include South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, each contributing to the global growth dynamics in distinct ways.

Key Players Driving the Automotive Under-The-Hood Composite Market

Several prominent companies are shaping the future of this market through their focus on innovation and advanced materials. These include BASF SE, SABIC, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Toray Industries Inc., Celanese Corporation, Arkema S.A., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Syensqo SA, LANXESS AG, Borealis AG, Teijin Limited, Envalior B.V., Avient Corporation, SGL Carbon SE, Hexcel Corporation, Ascend Performance Materials LLC, Kureha Corporation, RTP Company Inc., KOLON ENP Co. Ltd., and Ensinger GmbH. Their ongoing research and development efforts are critical in advancing composite technologies to meet the evolving demands of the automotive sector.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Automotive Under-The-Hood Composite Market Value Expected To Grow At 7.7% CAGR, Reaching $2.58 Billion By 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 25, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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