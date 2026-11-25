The Business Research Company

Automotive Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Synthetic Leather Market

The Business Research Company's Automotive Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Synthetic Leather Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The automotive polyvinyl chloride (PVC) synthetic leather sector has witnessed significant expansion over recent years, reflecting strong demand driven by evolving automotive trends. As vehicle manufacturers continue to innovate and prioritize new materials, this market is set to experience steady growth. Below, we explore its current scale, key growth factors, emerging trends, prominent segments, notable players, and regional developments.

Automotive Polyvinyl Chloride Synthetic Leather Market Size and Growth Trajectory

The market for automotive PVC synthetic leather has shown impressive growth, with its size projected to rise from $1.63 billion in 2025 to $1.75 billion in 2026. This increase represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The expansion during this period is largely fueled by a surge in global vehicle production, broader adoption of synthetic leather in vehicle interiors, cost benefits compared to genuine leather, growing demand for resilient automotive upholstery, and the expanding segment of automotive interior components manufacturing.

Download a free sample of the automotive polyvinyl chloride (pvc) synthetic leather market report:



Looking ahead, the automotive PVC synthetic leather market is anticipated to continue its upward trend, reaching $2.31 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.2%. Factors supporting this growth include the rising production of electric vehicles (EVs), increasing demand for eco-friendly interior materials, widespread adoption of high-end interior finishes, stronger preference for low-VOC automotive products, and the growth of tailored automotive interior designs. Key trends expected to shape this market over the forecast period include a focus on affordable automotive interiors, increased use of abrasion-resistant synthetic leather, preference for water-resistant upholstery, customized textures and finishes, and a demand for durable, easy-care vehicle interior coverings.

Electric Vehicle Production as a Catalyst for Market Growth

One of the primary forces propelling the automotive PVC synthetic leather market is the expanding production of electric vehicles. This category includes battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, and hybrid electric vehicles that rely partly or fully on electric powertrains instead of traditional internal combustion engines. Government incentives and policies worldwide are encouraging manufacturers to increase EV output, accelerating adoption rates. This growth boosts demand for lightweight, durable, and sustainable interior materials that improve aesthetics, comfort, and energy efficiency in vehicles. For example, in the second quarter of 2026, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery electric vehicles accounted for 24% of all new light-duty vehicle sales in the US, up from 22% in the same period the previous year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. This trend supports the expanding need for automotive PVC synthetic leather.

View the full automotive polyvinyl chloride (pvc) synthetic leather market report:



Rising Demand for Premium Vehicle Interiors Driving Market Expansion

Consumer preference is increasingly shifting toward premium vehicle interiors, which combine high-quality materials, superior craftsmanship, and enhanced comfort to elevate the driving experience. This trend is largely fueled by growing disposable incomes, particularly in developed nations, enabling more buyers to afford vehicles with upgraded or luxury trim levels featuring premium interior finishes. As a result, automakers are incorporating automotive PVC synthetic leather more extensively across various models to meet these elevated expectations for comfort, visual appeal, and perceived value. For instance, data from Mazda North American Operations in April 2026 showed that 81% of recent U.S. car buyers identified cabin comfort, interior quality, and technology as the key elements that define a vehicle's premium feel. This consumer inclination is a significant driver for the market.

Key Segments Driving the Automotive PVC Synthetic Leather Market

This market is segmented by type, vehicle category, application, and end user. The types include standard grade, premium grade, eco-friendly, and flame retardant PVC synthetic leathers. Vehicle types covered are passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, electric vehicles, luxury vehicles, and off-road vehicles. Applications span seating upholstery, door panels and trim, dashboard covers, steering wheel covers, and headliners or roof lining. End users consist of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), aftermarket upholstery providers, and automotive interior component suppliers.

Breaking down further, subcategories within the standard grade segment include coated, embossed, perforated, and foam-backed PVC synthetic leather. Premium grade types comprise luxury grain, soft touch, high durability, and designer finish materials. The eco-friendly category features recycled, low volatile organic compound (VOC), phthalate-free, and bio-based variants. Meanwhile, flame retardant types are classified into halogen-free, antimony-based, phosphorus-based, and mineral-based PVC synthetic leather.

Emerging Trends Shaping the Market Landscape

Leading companies in the automotive PVC synthetic leather space are increasingly investing in production capacity expansion and strengthening supply chains through strategic partnerships. These efforts aim to boost local manufacturing capabilities, ensuring a steady supply of synthetic leather materials for automotive seat covers and interior components. For example, in October 2025, Kyowa Leather Cloth Co. from Japan partnered with India's Krishna Group to set up a new facility in India with an investment around $46.7 million (₹400 crore). This joint venture, Krishna Kyowa Private Limited, is focused on producing automotive PVC synthetic leather, enhancing local production and supporting the growth of Japanese automotive manufacturing in India.

Regional Markets Highlighting Growth Opportunities

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the automotive PVC synthetic leather market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market coverage includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market trends and growth hotspots.

Top Companies Leading the Automotive PVC Synthetic Leather Market

Prominent players active in this market include Continental AG, Toray Industries Inc., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Seiren Co. Ltd., Kolon Industries Inc., Canadian General Tower Limited, Kyowa Leather Cloth Co. Ltd., Mayur Uniquoters Limited, Vulcaflex SpA, Xiefu Group Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Zhongtong Auto Interior Material Co. Ltd., Achilles USA Inc., HR Polycoats Private Limited, Marvel Vinyls Limited, Premier Polyfilms Limited, RMG Polyvinyl India Limited, Longyue Leather Co. Ltd., Veekay Polycoats Limited, Vortex Flex Private Limited, Fujian Polytech Group Co. Ltd., and Wise Star Industrial Limited.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Automotive Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Synthetic Leather Market Forecast To Hit $2.31Billion By 2030 Amid Strong Industry News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 25, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Manufacturing, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.