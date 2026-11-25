MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Magister connects ChatGPT Ads accounts so teams can create, report on and pause ads shown in ChatGPT conversations, with approval before any spend.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Advertising inside ChatGPT conversations is now available through ChatGPT Ads (OpenAI Ads), and Magister Marketing supports it as an ad platform. Teams asking "How do I advertise on ChatGPT?" can connect a ChatGPT Ads account to Magister and manage it next to their other ad channels.

ChatGPT Ads are traffic or conversion ads shown in ChatGPT conversations and targeted by country. Magister connects to a ChatGPT Ads account with an API key from ChatGPT Ads Manager. Once connected:

- New ChatGPT Ads campaigns are created in Magister's own chat, and each one starts paused.

- From Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor or another MCP client, a team can list ChatGPT Ads campaigns, report spend, clicks and conversions, and pause a campaign.

- Turning a campaign on waits for a person's approval.

Because Magister also holds the brand's Google Ads, Meta Ads, LinkedIn Ads, TikTok Ads, Pinterest Ads, X Ads and Reddit Ads data, results from ChatGPT Ads can be compared with every other channel in one answer.

"Buyers are asking ChatGPT what to buy, so ChatGPT is becoming an ad channel like search was," said Corey Haines, CEO of Magister. "We want teams to test it the same way they test any channel: small budget, approved spend, and results next to everything else."

Magister also tracks whether ChatGPT recommends a brand in its regular answers, through its AI visibility tracking, so teams can see paid and unpaid presence in ChatGPT side by side.

Magister starts with a free trial that includes 300 credits and needs no credit card. Paid plans start at $29 per month. Details:

About Magister Marketing

Magister is the marketing layer for AI agents. It holds a brand's marketing context, connects its analytics and ad data, and gives AI assistants access to marketing tools with approvals the team controls. Learn more at .

Corey Haines

Magister Marketing

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How to Advertise on ChatGPT: Magister Adds ChatGPT Ads Management Alongside Google, Meta and Six Other Ad Platforms News Provided By Magister Marketing November 25, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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