PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Leland Hall led a distinguished 30-year career in education, as a teacher of literature, English, drama, journalism, photography and more. After 20 years as Department chair, he added state leadership to his service, sitting on the State Board of Education and the Standards and Practices Licensing agency. For two years he served as state president of the teacher's professional association, providing monthly editorials for Oregon Education. He has been active in civic activities like the ACLU, the Red Cross and Make a Wish Foundation among others.

“I always lived in Oregon and taught in smaller schools. We all had several things to do at the high school level. I was overqualified, having trained to be a college level educator, but I needed a way to avoid the Viet Nam war. There, it doesn't matter as much if you are an expert at a certain subject. It is more important that you understand kids, how they function, and the feelings they go through growing up.”

When Leland conceived his first book series Julian's Private Scrapbook (a coming-of-age series about Julian), his name was widely known and associated with his professional activity in state educational affairs. He did not want to use his credentials to promote what was then a controversial subject, or to imply their support for his project. So, he published the book under the nom de plume Eldot, which is phonetic for“L.” (his first initial). That series began with Barr's Meadow and was followed by four more successful novels about Julian at summer camp. The books are satiric comedy, rather Swiftian and leave little to the imagination. They are geared toward adults, and not the teens that are the central characters and living the chaos of adolescence.

Leland's decision to become an author was spurred by an event that occurred not long after he retired. He saw a news story on television about a gymnastics coach accused of improper relations with a student. The news piece was biased and sensationalized and he felt it necessary to write an op-ed piece about it. He had an established name in journalism writing for the tabloid Oregon Education. It evolved into a full-length article and more. As his article grew in length, he realized if this story about teen students, adult role models, relationships, and the character's innermost thoughts were in a piece of fiction, it could be told more fully and honestly.

Eldot turned the plot upside down and made his story about a young man with a crush on his scoutmaster. This enabled readers to look at overlooked and often avoided subjects, and through a positive lens. Doing this made it impossible to scold the TV news for its irresponsible journalism--that particular goal had to be abandoned. But an equally important one emerged: the vulnerability of young professionals to the wiles and needs of their adolescent charges.

“When teachers are rather young, and the students are close to their age, this can happen. Even if the teacher denies the advances and proves their integrity, it can still be hurtful. I heard such cases while on professional panels and realized teachers don't get specialized training in how to deal with this. We need to prepare educators for such confrontations.”

In 2011 when the first novel was published, the subject matter was more sensitive than it is today. Even so, the book drew positive critical attention. Julian became a sort of cultural hero and there were more books to follow. The Champions is Book 5 in the first series. Now Julian has gone on to high school, and is dealing with new relationships. Julian has a different context and different friends, including girls and dealing with Integration which was implemented in the 1960's.

Leland/Eldot admits that he is having fun with his characters, and the issues they face, and hopes the reader will also derive joy from it all. Once he gets started on a topic he will take it further, doing research as needed, and writing whenever The Muse shows up.

The books, he notes, are published by a small press, Tranquility Press. He does not have an agent, so, each day Leland spends time on marketing, reaching out to booksellers, award committees, book fairs. and other places where he can showcase the series. As a man whose teaching career began in the Vietnam War era, he is not as savvy with social media as some authors might be. Half the job, he says then, is human interaction and not actual writing and development. Appearing on the Close Up Radio Podcast is a carefree way to get his message out the to the public and raise awareness of his background and planned next steps.

Close Up Radio recently featured educator and author Leland Hall (a. k. a. Eldot) in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday November 23rd at 3pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast







For more information on Leland Hall (a. k. a. Eldot) and his work please visit his pages







Lou Ceparano

Close Up Television & Radio

+ +1 631-850-3314

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Author Leland Hall of Eldot Books and the Julian's Private Scrapbook Book Series Recently Featured on Close Up Radio News Provided By Close Up Television & Radio November 25, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.