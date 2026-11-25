The Hi Power Cycles Trailblazer Omega, a hand-built carbon e-bike with hand-applied 24K gold veins. Only eight will be built for the 2027 model year.

Hand-applied 24K gold veins on the Omega's carbon frame, next to its PUSH Industries VT/X coil shock.

Gold OMEGA lettering and 24K gold veining on the head tube of the Hi Power Cycles Trailblazer Omega.

Hand-built in Simi Valley, California, the Omega pairs a 2,400-watt custom mid-drive with titanium parts HPC developed in house and a no-compromise build.

- Derek Hunt, Co-Owner, Hi Power CyclesSIMI VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hi Power Cycles (HPC), a builder of high-performance electric bikes based in Simi Valley, California, today introduced the Trailblazer Omega, a limited-production full-carbon electric mountain bike. Only eight will be built for the 2027 model year, and each one is hand-built to order at HPC's Simi Valley facility. It is priced at $33,000 and is available to order now at hpcbikes.The Omega is HPC's answer to a simple question: what happens when you stop compromising? Every part was chosen as the best available, and where HPC could not buy the best, it made the part itself. Hand-applied veins of real 24K gold run across a custom black carbon frame, and titanium appears everywhere it counts."We wanted to develop a one-of-a-kind exotic electric bike, the likes of which have never been seen before in the high-performance e-MTB space," said Chris Hunt, co-owner of Hi Power Cycles. "I have always had a passion for unique and exotic materials, so we decided to create the Trailblazer Omega to showcase true, authentic 24K gold and CNC-machined titanium, and present it as a jaw-dropping, range-topping electric mountain bike."Made by HPC. HPC developed the Omega's CNC titanium stem, titanium crank arms and titanium seatpost clamp in house for this bike. They are joined by a 5DEV 38T titanium chainring, a Shimano Hyperglide+ 12S cassette featuring titanium cogs, Carver titanium headset spacers, and titanium pivot and motor bolt hardware.The best available, everywhere else. The rest of the build reads like a list of category leaders:- PUSH Industries suspension, led by a Nine One V2 29" inverted fork with 170 mm of travel, and a PUSH VT/X 185 mm x 55 mm trunnion shock with an ELEVENSIX HyperCoil spring providing 155 mm of supple, progressive frame travel- Shimano XTR four-piston brakes with 203 mm Shimano Ice Technologies rotors- We Are One Fuse carbon rims, hand-laced with Sapim CX-Ray bladed spokes to DT Swiss 240 hubs, including a 240 DEG DF rear hub with 90-point Ratchet DEG engagement and Degrees of Freedom (DF) technology that eliminates pedal kickback- Schwalbe Albert Radial tires in a mullet setup: 29 x 2.5 in. front, 27.5 x 2.6 in. rear- An ENVE Composites M7 Riser Bar (800 mm wide, 25 mm rise, 35.0 mm clamp) with RevGrips Pro grips and flanged bar ends- A Fox Transfer Neo dropper post and WTB Volt carbon saddle- A USA-made White Industries headset and Yoshimura Chilao SS pedals in black and gold- A choice of Shimano XTR, SRAM XX or Rohloff E-14 drivetrainPower to match. A custom 2,400-watt Bafang M560RS mid-drive produces more than 200 Nm of torque, the most powerful motor HPC has fitted to a Trailblazer chassis. A USA-made 1,050 Wh battery provides up to 52 miles of range, and every Omega ships with a Satiator programmable smart charger. Buyers can order the Omega as a street-legal Class 1, 2 or 3 e-bike, or as an unrestricted off-road build that reaches up to 42 mph, for use on private land and in off-road areas where it is legal."Not only is it drop-dead gorgeous in an artistic sense, it is also a true performance machine with the industry's finest components, and world-class handling and suspension dynamics. The Omega's speed, torque and power levels are also well beyond anything else in its class," Chris Hunt added.Omega No. 01 has already been put through its paces. In mid-November, Shaun M. took his Omega to Mammoth Lakes, California, and came back raving about its unbelievable handling. "It was the plushest, most dialed-in suspension I have ever ridden in my life. This bike is beyond words," he said.The Omega is offered in Medium, Large and XL frame sizes for riders from 5 ft 4 in. and up. Before delivery, each bike's suspension is set up for its owner's weight and riding style. The Omega is covered by a 5-year warranty on the frame, motor, controller, battery, charger and display.Every Omega is hand-built from the ground up by Chad Loyd, who has been building bikes for 25 years. "I heard about the idea of Omega, but was unsure of how it would all come together," Loyd said. "When the first Omega frame was built up, I was overwhelmed and shocked by how striking the final product actually was. It far exceeded my expectations. The titanium and 24K gold work together to create a truly unique, one-of-a-kind collectible.""The Omega is the most exotic and highest-performing electric mountain bike in the industry. There is truly nothing else like it," said Derek Hunt, co-owner of Hi Power Cycles.The Trailblazer Omega is available to order now at hpcbikes/products/trailblazer-omega. Only eight Omegas will be built for the 2027 model year, a nod to omega's value of 800 in Greek numerals, and each bike is hand-built to order. More about the bike is at hpcbikes/pages/trailblazer-omega.About Hi Power CyclesHi Power Cycles (HPC) has designed and built high-performance electric bikes for more than 18 years and has served over 30,000 customers. Based in Simi Valley, California, HPC hand-assembles complete bikes and e-bike conversion kits to order for riders, as well as military, law enforcement and government customers. HPC holds U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Contract #47QSMS24D005F. Learn more at hpcbikes.###

Chris Hunt

Hi Power Cycles

+1 818-734-1600

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Hi Power Cycles Unveils $33,000 Trailblazer Omega, a 24K Gold and Titanium E-Bike Limited to Eight Units for 2027 News Provided By HI-POWER CYCLES, LLC November 25, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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