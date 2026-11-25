From left: Yanelis Munoz, Karenina De Anda, Maritza Ortiz, Diana Vasquez, Dominick Papandrea, Nicole Hernandez and Jose Mendez at the Cimientos fundraiser in New York City. Photo by Selena Alvarez. Courtesy of Casa Chapulina.

From left: Jose Mendez, Sharolyn Rodriguez, Liz Ferrer, Diana Vasquez, Barbra Balan, Carmen Valerio and Curda Dorival at the Cimientos fundraiser in New York City. Photo by Selena Alvarez. Courtesy of Casa Chapulina.

New York City celebration brought together 35 supporters and advances the nonprofit's goal of serving up to 300 families in 2027

- Diana Vasquez, Founder and President, Casa ChapulinaNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Casa Chapulina, the bilingual nonprofit founded and led by Latina real estate leader and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Diana Vasquez, announced today that its inaugural Cimientos fundraising celebration raised $30,000 in gross proceeds to expand homebuyer education, financial literacy and youth programming for Spanish-speaking and bilingual communities.The event marked the first phase of Casa Chapulina's $100,000 fundraising campaign, with additional contributions being accepted to expand the organization's 2027 programming.Held Nov. 17 at NEXUS Club New York, the event welcomed 35 guests, including community leaders, real estate professionals and business leaders. The event raised funds through ticket sales, founding sponsorships, and individual and corporate donations.Proceeds will support the development and delivery of bilingual courses, community outreach and the operating resources needed to advance Casa Chapulina's goal of serving up to 300 families in 2027. The fundraiser will help support The Rise Series, a financial literacy program for students in grades 10 through 12 scheduled to begin in February 2027.“Cimientos showed that families, real estate professionals and community partners are ready to help build a more accessible path to homeownership,” Vasquez said.“Casa Chapulina began with a simple belief: people make stronger financial decisions when education is clear, trusted and available in the language they understand best. I am deeply grateful to everyone who helped turn our first fundraiser into a foundation for the work ahead.”Cimientos means“foundation,” reflecting Casa Chapulina's mission to give families the knowledge and confidence to make informed real estate decisions, pursue homeownership and create lasting wealth.One of the evening's featured speakers was homeowner and real estate investor Leslie Pomales, who shared how guidance from Vasquez helped her purchase her first home while she was a single mother of three and attending nursing school.“When I bought my first home, I was a single mother of three in nursing school. Today I have a master's degree, seven children, two properties, and daughters in college. A home changed everything for my family,” Pomales said. One of Pomales' daughters also performed during the evening.“Leslie is a living testament to what financial education and the security of a home can do for a family,” Vasquez said.“Her story is exactly why Casa Chapulina exists.”Founding sponsors for the inaugural celebration included The Excel Group, Platinum Sponsor; LMC Advisors, Gold Sponsor; and Alliance Building Services, Gold Sponsor.The daughter of Colombian immigrants, Vasquez was born in New Jersey, raised in Puerto Rico and became a single mother at 19. She served in the U.S. Marine Corps before founding and operating a custom clothing company in New York City and spending 13 years as a commercial real estate broker in Jersey City and Northern New Jersey. After seeing a persistent lack of representation, resources and accessible information for Hispanic families seeking to build wealth through property ownership, she founded Casa Chapulina and personally funded the organization through its formative stage.Contributions toward Casa Chapulina's $100,000 campaign are still being accepted.To donate or learn more:Post-event photographs, captions, organizational information and interview availability:About Casa ChapulinaCasa Chapulina is a 501(c)(3) bilingual nonprofit working to expand access to homebuyer education, financial literacy and youth programming for Spanish-speaking and bilingual communities. By providing education in the language families are most comfortable using, Casa Chapulina aims to help participants build financial stability, pursue homeownership and create lasting wealth. Learn more at

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Diana Vasquez Leads Casa Chapulina's Inaugural Cimientos Fundraiser, Raising $30,000 for Bilingual Homebuyer Education News Provided By Casa Chapulina November 25, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Real Estate & Property Management



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