Mariebelle Chocolate Logo

Mariebelle New York Founder, Maribel Lieberman (Photo Credit: BFA / Jason Crowley)

Nicole Miller, Maribel Lieberman (Photo Credit: BFA / Jason Crowley)

Mariebelle New York (Photo Credit: BFA / Jason Crowley)

Mariebelle New York (Photo Credit: BFA / Jason Crowley)

Founder Maribel Lieberman marks 25 years of chocolate artistry, New York success & international expansion with a celebration at her SoHo flagship

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MarieBelle New York held a sweet celebration in Soho, as founder Maribel Lieberman marked its 25th anniversary with a special reception at its flagship boutique at 484 Broome Street, celebrating a quarter-century of exquisite chocolate, entrepreneurial vision and New York City style.The milestone brought the spotlight back to the place where Honduran-born founder Maribel Lieberman began building one of the city's most distinctive luxury chocolate brands, transforming a passion for confectionery and design into an internationally recognized business with a growing presence in New York and Japan. With its elegant European-inspired interiors, antique furnishings, crystal chandeliers and beautifully presented chocolates, the SoHo boutique has remained a distinctive fixture of downtown Manhattan since opening in 2001. Its adjoining Cacao Bar, known for its rich Aztec hot chocolate and intimate atmosphere, has become part of the MarieBelle experience, offering visitors a taste of the hospitality and attention to detail that have defined the brand for 25 years.Lieberman's journey to chocolate success began long before she established MarieBelle. Born in Honduras, she demonstrated an entrepreneurial spirit as a child, selling homemade candies before later moving to New York City, where she studied at Parsons School of Design and pursued a career in fashion. Over the ensuing 25 years, MarieBelle New York has expanded beyond its original downtown home, establishing additional Manhattan boutiques at the Kitano Hotel on Park Avenue and The Pierre hotel on Fifth Avenue. Internationally, the brand has developed a significant presence in Japan. These locations reflect Lieberman's ability to translate the brand's distinctive combination of confectionery craftsmanship, design and hospitality across cultures while maintaining the New York identity at its heart.Beyond the chocolate counter, Lieberman's creativity has also found expression in publishing. Her book, MarieBelle Entertains: Savory and Sweet Recipes for Every Occasion from the Master Chocolatier, published by Rizzoli in September 2024, offers readers a glimpse into her approach to food, entertaining and hospitality. Featuring elegant table settings, imaginative menus and recipes inspired by her Honduran heritage and international travels, the lavishly illustrated volume explores the relationship between food, art and the pleasures of gathering around the table.Twenty-five years after opening its doors in SoHo, MarieBelle New York continues to combine the artistry of fine chocolate with the spirit of independent New York entrepreneurship. As the brand looks toward its next chapter, its Broome Street flagship remains a fitting symbol of Lieberman's original vision: a place where chocolate is not simply something to eat, but something to experience.Notable attendees included: Maribel Lieberman, Nicole Miller, Keiko Aoki, Yogmata Keiko Aikawa.About: Mariebelle New YorkMarieBelle New York founder and CEO Maribel Lieberman was born and raised near the cacao fields of Honduras and, as a young girl, she made and sold sweets to the local community. She emigrated to the U.S. and studied at The Parsons School of Design where she developed her innate sensibility for luxury goods, fine food and elegant fashion, she launched her entrepreneurial career in the 1990s with Maribel Gourmet Cuisine, a catering enterprise serving high-profile clients, U.S. Diplomats, and a U.S. President. In October 2000, Maribel opened the doors of her first retail shop, Lunettes Et Chocolat. This was an eclectic boutique offering designer eyewear and handmade chocolates.Shortly after in 2001, Maribel opened MarieBelle New York in Soho. MarieBelle NY quickly gained a loyal following from local and international customers with discerning palettes. Word made it to Oprah about MarieBelle NY and her unparalleled Aztec Hot Chocolate, which she announced as one of her "favorite things.” From these beginnings. MarieBelle NY is recognized as a top chocolate house with stores in New York and Japan.For more information about MarieBelle Chocolates, visitFor corporate inquiries email:...IG: @mariebelleofficial | FB: MarieBelleNewYork | X / T: @MarieBelleNYMarieBelle SoHo484 Broome StreetNew York, NY 10013(212) 925-6999MarieBelle at the Kitano Hotel66 Park Avenue (East 38th Street)New York, NY 10016(212) 885-7177MarieBelle at The Pierre Hotel2 East 61st StreetNew York, NY 10065(917) 204-1178

Norah Lawlor

Lawlor Media Group, Inc.

+1 212-967-6900

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

A Sweet 25: MarieBelle New York Celebrates a Quarter-Century of Chocolate News Provided By Lawlor Media Group, Inc. November 25, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.