Online life is part of school now. K Altman Law highlights clear conversations, real listening and school support for student digital well-being.

Keith Altman

K Altman Law highlights clear family-school communication and access to school-based resources as districts weigh how to support students online

- Keith AltmanFARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- K Altman Law is highlighting practical ways families and schools can support student digital well-being, including clear communication about online activity and access to appropriate school-based resources.Reuters reported that YouTube and school districts are considering a settlement in litigation concerning social media and student well-being. You can read about it here. The report underscores broader questions about how schools and families can support healthy digital habits.A Schoolwide Approach to Digital Well-BeingDigital tools can support learning, creativity, and connection, while also raising questions about how students manage time online and navigate challenging experiences. Families and educators can work together to establish age-appropriate expectations and identify available support when a student is struggling.The Institute of Education Sciences has published guidance on student digital well-being that describes strategies schools can use within a multi-tiered system of support. This approach organizes assistance at different levels, from schoolwide practices to more individualized support based on student needs.In an accompanying resource, the Institute describes examples such as training staff to recognize possible signs of problematic digital media use and offering small-group skill-building focused on time management and coping with online stress. It also discusses working with families on referrals for students who may need more individualized assistance.“Families and schools benefit from clear, constructive conversations about students' online experiences and the resources available when concerns arise,” said Keith Altman, founder and managing partner of K Altman Law.“A thoughtful approach starts with listening to students, understanding their individual needs, and making sure families know how to seek support.”What Families and Students Can Do NowAsk the school how it addresses digital well-being, online safety, and student access to counseling or other support.Review school policies for devices and online platforms, including how families are notified when concerns arise.Discuss online routines with students, including sleep, schoolwork, privacy settings, and where to turn for help.If a student is having difficulty, ask the school about available supports and how the school and family can communicate about next steps.The appropriate response depends on the student's circumstances and the resources available in the school community. Families who have questions about a student's educational rights or access to support may seek guidance about their individual situation.About K Altman LawK Altman Law provides legal services in education-related matters, including student defense, special education, and campus proceedings. The firm works with students and families navigating educational processes and related concerns.This release is for general informational purposes only and is not legal advice. Outcomes vary, and laws and procedures differ by jurisdiction.

Keith Altman

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Student Digital Well-Being: K Altman Law Highlights Practical Steps for Families and Schools News Provided By The Law Office of Keith Altman, PLLC November 25, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Law, Social Media, Technology



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