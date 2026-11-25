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Automotive End-point Authentication Market

The Business Research Company's Automotive End-point Authentication Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The automotive sector is increasingly prioritizing security measures to protect connected vehicles from cyber threats. As vehicles become more integrated with digital technologies, the need for reliable authentication methods to safeguard their electronic systems is becoming critical. Here, we explore the current landscape, growth factors, key players, and emerging trends in the automotive end-point authentication market.

Automotive End-point Authentication Market Size and Growth Trajectory

The size of the automotive end-point authentication market has seen rapid advancement recently. From $1.21 billion in 2025, it is projected to rise to $1.33 billion in 2026, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. This upward trend over the past years can be attributed to the increased connectivity of vehicles, a surge in automotive cyberattacks, wider adoption of connected vehicle services, stricter cybersecurity regulations, and the proliferation of electronic control units (ECUs) within vehicles. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue this momentum, reaching $1.93 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.7%. This anticipated expansion is driven by the rising use of software-defined vehicles, vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications, secure gateway integrations, growing demand for zero-trust security architectures, and the rapid growth of connected and autonomous vehicle fleets. Additionally, key trends such as biometric authentication, certificate-based endpoint authentication, multi-factor authentication, secure key management systems, and hardware-rooted identity verification are setting the stage for innovation in this market.

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Growing Influence of Electric Vehicles in Automotive Endpoint Security

The surge in electric vehicle (EV) adoption is playing a significant role in expanding the automotive end-point authentication market. EVs, which run fully or partially on electricity via battery electric, plug-in hybrid, or hybrid powertrains, are increasingly preferred over traditional internal combustion engine vehicles. This shift is supported by improvements in battery technology, falling costs, expanded charging infrastructure, government incentives, and a wider range of EV models across various segments. As electric vehicles incorporate more connected ECUs, battery management systems, and cloud-linked charging components, the need for secure identity verification and access control intensifies. For example, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported in May 2026 that global electric car sales grew by 20% in 2025, surpassing 20 million units, with EVs making up 25% of all new vehicles sold worldwide. This growing fleet of electric vehicles is consequently driving demand for advanced endpoint authentication solutions.

The Rising Threat of Automotive Cyberattacks Enhances Market Demand

An increasing number of cyberattacks targeting automotive systems is another major factor fueling market growth. These attacks compromise the electronic systems, communication networks, software, and data of connected vehicles and their supporting infrastructure. The rapid expansion of software-defined vehicles, coupled with wireless connectivity and over-the-air update capabilities, has greatly increased the digital attack surface for these automobiles. As a result, manufacturers and fleet operators are turning to advanced endpoint authentication solutions in order to strengthen identity verification and guard against unauthorized access. To illustrate, in January 2026, cybersecurity firm CYFIRMA reported that the United States experienced 63 automotive ransomware incidents in 2025-39% of the global total-and this figure nearly doubled from 38 cases in 2024. Such statistics underline the urgent need for stronger cybersecurity measures within connected vehicles, thereby boosting the market for endpoint authentication.

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Strong Performers Across Automotive End-point Authentication Market Segments

This market is diverse, segmented by various criteria including technology types such as biometric, password-based, token-based, certificate-based, and multi-factor authentication. It also breaks down by vehicle type-passenger and commercial vehicles-and by connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular networks. Components covered include telematics control units, central gateway modules, body control modules, powertrain ECUs, infotainment systems, battery management systems, smart keys, as well as other vehicle components. The end-use segment includes original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), tier suppliers, telematics service providers, fleet operators, and other users. Within biometric authentication, subcategories range from fingerprint to facial, iris, and voice authentication. Password methods include static and one-time passwords, and personal identification numbers, while token-based methods span hardware, software, and mobile tokens. Certificate-based authentication involves digital certificates, public key infrastructure, and secure socket layer certificates. Multi-factor authentication blends several of these elements to provide layered security.

Trends and Innovations Shaping the Automotive End-point Authentication Market

Leading corporations in this space are investing heavily in cutting-edge authentication technologies to reinforce vehicle cybersecurity and ensure that only authorized software commands are accepted by vehicle ECUs. Secure authentication methods validate the identity and legitimacy of devices, applications, and commands before granting access. For example, in March 2026, Microchip Technology launched its Trust Platform enhancements, introducing the TA101 TrustFLEX secure authentication integrated circuit and the TA101 TrustMANAGER with keySTREAM service. These solutions are designed specifically for software-defined vehicle architectures and support secure firmware-over-the-air updates along with cryptographic key management. They comply with international standards such as ISO, SAE 21434, and UNECE WP.29 regulations, ensuring robust cybersecurity compliance for automotive applications.

Geographical Leadership and Market Growth Patterns

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the automotive end-point authentication market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The report encompasses key geographic areas including Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market developments.

Prominent Companies Driving Innovation and Market Share

The competitive landscape includes major players such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Cisco Systems Inc., DENSO Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Aptiv PLC, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, STMicroelectronics N.V., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Valeo SE, AUMOVIO SE, Microchip Technology Inc., Synopsys Inc., BlackBerry Limited, Vector Informatik GmbH, ETAS GmbH, Continental AG, Upstream Security Ltd., Karamba Security Ltd., Trend Micro Incorporated, and Sonatus Inc. These companies are at the forefront of developing secure automotive authentication solutions that address the growing cybersecurity challenges in connected and autonomous vehicles.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Automotive End-point Authentication Market To Witness Strong Growth Trajectory Through 2030 At 9.7% CAGR News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 25, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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