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Emoov is improving its website and sales dashboard to simplify property sales and lettings at a lower cost.

LATCHINGDON, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Emoov, the UK online estate agency, is strengthening its property marketing offering with continued Rightmove advertising and a limited-time promotion offering homeowners up to three months free on selected packages.The development comes as homeowners continue looking for more flexible and cost effective ways to sell their properties without compromising their access to major property advertising platforms.Following renewed negotiations with Rightmove, Emoov confirmed in September that it would continue advertising properties on the platform, alongside Zoopla, On The Market and its own website. The agreement maintains an important marketing channel for sellers while allowing Emoov to continue developing its online estate agency services.The company combines digital property management tools with dedicated professional support, giving customers greater visibility and control throughout the selling process. Its online dashboard allows homeowners to manage property listings, organize viewings, communicate with interested buyers and keep track of offers.Emoov also operates a fixed fee pricing model, offering an alternative to traditional estate agency commission structures. Customers can choose from flexible service packages while receiving support from dedicated property consultants.Nick Neale, Director of Emoov, said:"Our focus has always been on giving homeowners a straightforward, transparent and affordable way to sell their property. Continuing our relationship with Rightmove means our customers can benefit from another major property advertising platform while retaining the flexibility, personal support and value that define the Emoov service."As part of its latest offering, Emoov is promoting a Black Friday deal that provides up to three months free on Rightmove across selected packages for a limited period.Homeowners considering selling can explore the available packages, compare service options and begin the process online. Landlords can also access Emoov's lettings services through the company's website.For more information about selling or letting a property with Emoov, visit

Nick Neale

Emoov

+443455610050 ext.

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Emoov Invests in New Website to Make Property Sales and Lettings Easier News Provided By Emoov November 25, 2026, 14:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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