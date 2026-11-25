MENAFN - IANS) Raipur/Bijapur, Nov 25 (IANS) In a significant boost to anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, two Maoist cadres active under the Odisha State Committee have surrendered before the Bijapur Police, renouncing the path of violence and opting to rejoin mainstream society.

The surrendered cadres carried a combined reward of Rs 13 lakh on their heads and were persuaded to lay down arms through sustained security operations and rehabilitation initiatives undertaken by the Chhattisgarh government.

The two surrendered Maoists have been identified as Nagmani Kudme alias Sheela (32) and Ganga Sodhi alias Sonu (26). Nagmani, a resident of Chipur Bhatti village in Bijapur district, was serving as a CyPCM (Cyber/Communication/Technical Member) in Battalion No. 08 under the Odisha State Committee and carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh.

According to police officials, the surrender was facilitated through the joint efforts of the District Police, District Reserve Guard (DRG), CoBRA battalion and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Authorities said the cadres were influenced by the state's Naxalite Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy, the increasing presence of security forces, and the success of rehabilitation and skill development programmes for former Maoists. Ganga Sodhi, a resident of Doditumnar village, was an Area Committee Member (ACM) of the Kalahandi Area Committee under the Odisha State Committee and carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh.

Police records indicate that both cadres were involved in several major Maoist incidents and encounters over the years.

Nagmani joined the Maoist organisation in 2006-07 through the PLGA and later rose through various ranks, including ACM, DVCM and CyPCM. She remained active in Maoist operations across Chhattisgarh and Odisha and was linked to multiple encounters, including incidents in Kandhamal, Nuapada and Gariaband districts.

Ganga Sodhi joined the organisation in 2008 through the Bal Sangham and steadily moved up the ranks before becoming an ACM in the Kalahandi Area Committee. He was allegedly involved in several major attacks on security forces, including incidents in Konta, Narayanpur and other Maoist-affected areas.

Officials said both surrendered cadres would receive financial assistance, housing, education, skill development training and employment opportunities under the state's rehabilitation policy. Security agencies maintained that continuous operations by the DRG, STF, CoBRA and CRPF are weakening the Maoist network and encouraging more cadres to abandon violence and embrace a dignified life in the mainstream.