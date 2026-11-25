MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 25 (IANS) Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJP-RV) chief Chirag Paswan, on Wednesday, accused regional parties of the INDIA Bloc of attempting to assert influence on the Congress and "insulting" its stature as a national party.

This comes after the Samajwadi Party (SP) offered Congress 26 seats, much to the latter's disappointment, and even released its first list of five candidates, as heated discussions over seat-sharing arrangements continue between the INDIA bloc allies ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Speaking to IANS, Paswan said: "Lack of respect and dignity in an alliance isn't generally seen. If you look at the history of coalition politics, such announcements (declaring candidates' list) do not happen without mutual consent. But the parties of this so-called INDIA bloc are trying to adopt this very pattern."

Referring to the RJD declaring its candidates amid a similar seat-sharing rift in the 'Mahagatbandhan' during the 2025 Bihar polls, he said: "The same pattern is now visible in Uttar Pradesh through the Samajwadi Party. Regional parties appear to be trying to assert their influence over a national party and, in a way, repeatedly insulting it. I specifically use the word "insulting" because, after talking about contesting over 180 seats, reducing a partner to just 26 seats after a brief 15-minute meeting, somewhere reflects an attempt to diminish that party's stature and standing."

Further, Chirag Paswan pointed to the possibility of "friendly fights" between Congress and the SP in Uttar Pradesh, with each of them fielding their candidates from the same constituency.

"This has become a repeated pattern within the INDIA bloc which has harmed the alliance itself," he said.

Moreover, he expressed confidence about the NDA's victory in UP, saying: "Just as the NDA secured a strong victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, I believe the people of Uttar Pradesh will also reject the INDIA bloc."

"In the Lok Sabha elections, they (INDIA bloc) successfully built a false narrative. A similar narrative was created in Maharashtra, but the Maharashtra Assembly election results showed that the public recognised and rejected it. I believe the INDIA bloc will face a similar outcome in Uttar Pradesh," he added.

Meanwhile, Chirag Paswan also spoke on LJP-Ram Vilas contesting the Assembly polls in UP.

"At present, my primary focus is on strengthening the organisation and expanding our support base," he said.

The Union Minister said that his father and party founder Ram Vilas Paswan had a special connection with Uttar Pradesh.

"In the 1980s, he himself contested the Lok Sabha election from the state. Later, in the 2002 Assembly elections, we fielded candidates and succeeded in sending our representatives to the Assembly," he stated.

Paswan said that his father dreamed that the party should connect with the large population of Uttar Pradesh, since they share a similar ideology.

"Keeping that objective in mind, we are working on expanding the organisation in the state. As for whether there will be an alliance or not, and what form it may take, I think it is still a little early to discuss that. At the moment, our focus is on organisational expansion and strengthening our public base through various programs," he mentioned.