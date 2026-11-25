MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) India on Wednesday raised serious concerns over escalating attacks targeting minority communities in Bangladesh and urged the Bangladeshi authorities to ensure a thorough investigation into the incidents and bring those responsible to justice.

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said,“We understandably are concerned about the incidents of violence against minorities in Bangladesh. We urge the government of Bangladesh to thoroughly investigate these incidents and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

His remarks came amid growing atrocities against minority communities, particularly Hindus in Bangladesh, a trend that began during the former Muhammad Yunus-led interim government and has persisted under the current Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) administration.

India had also earlier voiced grave concern over violence against minorities in Bangladesh, while repeatedly calling on the Bangladeshi authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minority communities in the country.

Meanwhile, in its latest report titled 'The Persecution Continues ', the Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities (HRCBM) documented 1,445 incidents affecting minority communities across all 64 districts and eight administrative divisions of Bangladesh between January 1 and October 31, 2026.

As per the findings, the documented incidents include 286 reported murders and unexplained deaths, 408 attacks on homes, land, and other property, 251 attacks on temples or other religious sites and incidents of religious vandalism, and 30 blasphemy-related incidents across 14 districts.

The report also documented cases of missing persons, abductions, physical assaults, and sexual violence.

“These figures are documented minimums. Fear of retaliation, stigma, and barriers to reporting and verification contribute to underreporting, particularly of sexual violence,” the HRCBM stated.

The report examined how disputed allegations of religious insult can lead to arrests and retaliation against families and communities, how land grabbing and intimidation can pressure families to leave their homes, and how delays in registering complaints, inadequate investigations, and threats against victims and witnesses can obstruct access to justice.

Highlighting that the continuing pattern of violence raised serious concerns about long- standing failures by the authorities to ensure protection of minorities, the HRCBM said,“Delays in registering complaints, inadequate investigations, intimidation of victims and their families, and weak prosecutions impede access to justice and sustain a climate of impunity.”

The HRCBM called on the authorities to ensure equal protection under the law, impartial investigations and effective remedies, while seeking the direct participation of affected communities in transitional justice. It also stressed that the documented patterns warrant independent examination as possible“crimes against humanity”.

Earlier this month, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed serious concerns over relentless attacks targeting religious minorities in Bangladesh, including incidents of violence involving their homes and places of worship.

In a rare audio interview with IANS, Hasina said the situation had heightened fear among minority communities, with many families no longer feeling safe in the country.

“I am deeply concerned about what is happening to religious minorities in Bangladesh. Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, and people of every faith are equal citizens of our country. They have the same right to live safely, practice their religion, and protect their families and property. Unfortunately, we continue to hear about attacks on minority communities, their homes, and places of worship. Many families no longer feel secure,” she stated.