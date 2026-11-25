MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Announced at the second F&B Circle, the launches give regional operators sharper tools for scaling, service and smarter restaurant management.Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE – November 2026: Foodics, the leading restaurant management and payments technology platform in MENA, brought together F&B leaders, restaurant operators and industry stakeholders for the second edition of its exclusive forum, The F&B Circle, held on 24November at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, in partnership with the Fast Food & Cafe Convention (FFCC). Under the theme 'The Next Chapter', the event reflected on the sector's resilience and growth in 2026, exploring how the industry can build on this momentum and set new standards for 2027.

The gathering featured unique industry insights and discussions on the future of hospitality, alongside the launch of two new products, Foodics Black and Foodics MCP, addressing evolving restaurant needs through integrated full-service management and AI-powered access to business intelligence.

The evening opened with an engaging panel discussion titled 'The Next Chapter: Building Restaurants Ready for Anything', bringing together leading F&B professionals to explore the evolving realities of operating, growing and sustaining successful restaurant businesses. The session featured Zeeshan Syed, Regional Digital & Technology Leader for the Middle East and Africa at Pizza Hut; Harris Arif, Head of Finance & Investment at The Lab Holding; and Zéna Daher, Head of F&B Solutions at Alshaya Group, and was moderated by David Singleton, a Strategic F&B Advisor.

Reflecting on the key impacts of 2026, Zéna highlighted fluctuations in product sourcing, sales volumes and purchasing patterns, stressing that technology must ultimately enhance customer experience and help rebuild consumer confidence through effective communication. Harris noted that increased reliance on local sourcing and air freight had impacted margins by 10–15%, while technology enabled more informed, data-driven decisions. Looking ahead to 2027, the panel emphasised more seamless, personalised customer journeys, with Zeeshan highlighting innovation and operational resilience as essential to navigating uncertainty and minimising disruption.

Soon after, a captivating showcase spotlighted Foodics Black, an all-in-one restaurant management system purpose-built for full-service casual and fine-dining operations. Designed to connect the dining room, kitchen, payments and inventory within a single table-service environment, Foodics Black brings together reservations, intelligent table management, course pacing and integrated payments to streamline operations while elevating the guest experience.

The platform connects front-of-house capabilities, including advanced point-of-sale technology, interactive digital menus, waiter devices, and reservation management, with back-of-house systems such as kitchen display screens and real-time inventory management. Complemented by administrative controls, analytics and forecasting, as well as an ecosystem of more than 80 integrations across 15 categories and support for enterprise resource planning (ERP) integrations, Foodics Black is designed to help restaurant operators optimise service flow, improve table turnover and deliver more personalised dining experiences as their businesses grow.

While Model Context Protocol (MCP) may be an emerging concept for many restaurant operators, Foodics made its practical value more accessible by also introducing Foodics MCP, an external connection that allows merchants to link their Foodics accounts directly to compatible AI assistants and interact with live business data using everyday language. Rather than manually exporting reports, navigating multiple dashboards or running queries, merchants can ask questions about their sales, orders, customers, products, branches and inventory through the AI assistant they already use and receive insights directly from their Foodics data.

The MCP connection is also read-only, allowing AI assistants to retrieve business information without changing or deleting restaurant records, while each user accesses data through their own authenticated Foodics account. With more than 78 read-only business lookup tools and over 35 report types, Foodics MCP aims to make restaurant intelligence more accessible, flexible and integrated into the way operators work.

Bringing the evening's theme to life, the F&B Circle also hosted 'Proud Chapters', a segment highlighting success stories from Foodics customers, who took to the stage to share their journeys of building, developing and scaling their restaurant brands. These customer stories complemented the evening's wider industry discussions, demonstrating how experience, informed decision-making, and the right operational foundations can translate into tangible business progress.

Sharing their experiences, Edita Cokelez, Operations Director at LINÉA DXB, highlighted how Foodics Black consolidated multiple systems into one platform, streamlining operations and providing real-time insights. Nicholas Menezes, Marketing Manager at Mohamed Hareb Al Otaiba Investments, credited Foodics' data-driven insights with supporting its gelateria brand La Romana growing from one to 10 stores and 100 to 1,500 daily customers over six years, while informing its marketing strategies. Andy Salas, Operations Director at Rosy Hospitality Group, described Foodics as the 'central source of truth' for its Girl & the Goose and CQ French Brasserie restaurants, highlighting its role in integrating AI operations, improving staff communication and providing a connected view of sales, forecasting, inventory and customer orders.

Building on the success of its inaugural edition in June 2025, The F&B Circle continues to bring together the people shaping the region's F&B industry to exchange insights, share experiences and explore opportunities for growth and innovation. Through meaningful industry dialogue, customer perspectives and evolving technology, Foodics is reinforcing its commitment to equipping restaurant operators with the tools, knowledge and connections to navigate change and drive sustainable growth.

About Foodics:

Foodics is the leading restaurant operations and payment technology company in MENA, powering more than 40,000 active restaurant branches across the region. Headquartered in Riyadh and founded in 2014, the company provides an all-in-one, 360° SaaS ecosystem, from cloud POS and self-ordering kiosks to online ordering, business intelligence, and embedded fintech, serving every segment of the F&B sector, from fine-dining and quick-service restaurants to cafés, bakeries, cloud kitchens, and non-food micro-retailers. Foodics raised a record USD 170 million Series C in 2022 led by Prosus and Sanabil Investments, followed by a strategic investment from Kuwait's Kamco Invest.