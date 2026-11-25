MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Visitors can speak with the NRC team about addiction prevention, early intervention, and how to access treatment and rehabilitation services Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, November, 2026: The National Rehabilitation Center (NRC) will take part in the second edition of the Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, which opens today and runs through November 29 at ADNEC Centre Al Ain. The Center will host a booth to raise awareness of the risks of addiction, encourage people to seek support early, and explain how its specialized services can help individuals and families.

At the NRC booth, visitors can speak directly with the team about addiction, when to seek help, and how to access specialized treatment and rehabilitation services. An interactive display will introduce the Center's programs. The team will also share information on healthy habits and how families and communities can help prevent addiction and support people in recovery.

Yousef Al Theeb Al Ketbi, Chief Executive Officer of the National Rehabilitation Center, said,“The Al Ain International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition brings families and communities together, giving us an opportunity to speak with people directly about addiction and the support available. Some visitors may want to know what to look out for if they are concerned about someone close to them. Others may want to understand what happens when they reach out for help. We want them to feel comfortable asking those questions and to leave knowing where they can turn.”

He added,“The information people take home from the exhibition can help them start conversations with their families and make informed decisions about when to seek support. Families, schools, and community organizations all have a role in prevention. Our responsibility at the NRC is to make reliable information easy to find and help people understand their options at every stage, from early intervention to treatment and long-term recovery.”

The exhibition is one of several ways the NRC brings prevention education into the community. The Center has trained educators and social workers in addiction prevention through its school initiative. Educational institutions, government entities, and companies can also request awareness workshops and talks from the NRC for their own communities.