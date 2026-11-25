Dubai's RTA Offers New Year's Eve Fireworks Cruises On Ferries, Abras, Water Taxis
The special cruises will give passengers a view of fireworks and celebrations welcoming 2027 from the water. Dubai Ferry, abras and water taxis will be part of the programme, with different experiences planned for each service.Recommended For You
Passengers can email... to book a New Year's Eve cruise or request more information. The RTA did not specify ticket prices, departure times or boarding points for the December 31 cruises in its announcement.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. Daily sunset trips on Dubai Creek
The New Year's Eve cruises are part of the RTA's winter programme, which also includes sightseeing trips along Dubai's waterfront. As part of the seasonal offering, Dubai Ferry's FR3 route continues to operate daily on Dubai Creek at 4.30pm.
The regular ferry service gives passengers a chance to see the creek at sunset and take in views of Dubai's skyline after dark.ALSO READ
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