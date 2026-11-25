MENAFN - African Press Organization)

South Sudanese petroleum, lubricants and oilfield logistics company Triple A Services & Petroleum Ltd and Chinese manufacturing company Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. have signed a partnership agreement aimed at improving access to machinery and industrial equipment in South Sudan.

Signed during the seventh edition of South Sudan Oil & Power 2026 in Juba, the deal positions Triple A Services & Petroleum as an authorized distributor of Zoomlion's equipment, providing contractors, developers and energy sector operators with access to modern machinery, spare parts and technical support.

“Today marks a landmark step for industrial growth in our region. By signing this strategic partnership with Zoomlion, one of China's top three heavy equipment manufacturers, Triple A Services & Petroleum is proud to serve as their authorized dealer across oil, construction and agriculture,” stated Atong Amos Agook Juac, CEO, Triple A Services & Petroleum.

The agreement comes as South Sudan seeks to deploy modern equipment and technology to optimize production at mature oilfields while advancing exploration across its 14 available greenfield blocks. With the country targeting crude production of 200,000 barrels per day within the next two to three years, demand for industrial machinery, technical services and oilfield logistics is expected to grow.

Equipment covered by the deal includes earth moving machinery, hoisting and lifting solutions, concrete machinery, mining and foundation equipment, access and material handling as well as agricultural and specialized machinery.

“We are not only bringing world-class machinery, local technical training and accessible after sales support directly to our market; we are also empowering local businesses to build faster while creating new career opportunities for our engineers, mechanics, and operators,” added Juac.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.Download logo