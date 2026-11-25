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Nani Juwara, Minister of Petroleum, Energy and Mines of The Gambia, has confirmed his participation at MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2026 in Dakar. He will represent an upstream market drawing new international operators and a power sector closing in on universal access. Together, these developments make The Gambia one of the most closely watched member states in the basin ahead of the conference.

In June 2026, Minister Juwara signed a petroleum exploration, development and production license agreement with Italian energy major Eni for offshore Block A1. The deal marked the first entry by an international operator into the Gambia and officially opened the country's offshore market to global investment. The deepwater block covers 1,300 km² in an area of the Atlantic margin with proven oil and gas discoveries. Under the agreement, the government's 10% carried interest passes to the Gambia National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), and the state can acquire a further 5% following a commercial discovery.

The A1 award was also the Gambian Petroleum Commission's first upstream license as regulator, following negotiations that covered fiscal, environmental and local content terms. Geologically, Blocks A1 and A4 share the same play that hosts Senegal's offshore production, and GNPC holds 4,000 km² of 3D seismic data covering both blocks for prospective investors. With the minister in attendance, MSGBC 2026 gives operators studying the data direct access to the government body determining future licensing decisions.

Minister Juwara also oversees The Gambia's push to connect every household to electricity by 2027 ahead of a United Nation's 2030 deadline. Access stood at an estimated 75% in February, when President Adama Barrow and Minister Juwara toured the country inaugurating grid projects serving 719 communities. Regional integration drives a significant portion of the program, with the 225 kV Organisation for the Development of the Gambia River Basin (OMVG) line linking Senegalese generation with new substations at Soma and Brikama. The OMVG project gives The Gambia 150 MW of import capacity, adding to 50 MW from a solar plant at Soma currently under construction.

Juwara's participation will bring The Gambia's ministerial leadership to Dakar alongside his regional counterparts, including Senegal's Minister of Energy and Petroleum, Dr. El Hadji Abdourahmane Diouf. With new operators entering Gambian waters and the OMVG network linking the grids of four MSGBC member states, MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2026 offers investors and operators a platform for building regional cooperation and participating directly in The Gambia's energy buildout.

Organized by Energy Capital & Power, MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2026 takes place December 1–3 at the Centre International de Conférences Abdou Diouf in Dakar under the High Patronage of President Bassirou Diomaye Faye. To learn more and participate as a delegate, visit .

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.