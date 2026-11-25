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Niger's Minister of Petroleum, Hamadou Tini, will be among the government representatives attending MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2026 in Dakar, Senegal, where he is scheduled to speak about the country's oil and gas sector and its development plans. His participation comes as the country expands upstream production, advances frontier exploration and strengthens regional energy partnerships to establish itself as a major crude exporter.

Minister Tini will lead a delegation that includes Abdoul-Razack Hima Hassoumi, Technical Adviser to the Minister responsible for local content and strategic partnerships, and Amadou Hassane, a Petroleum Geophysics Engineer at the Ministry of Petroleum. The summit will provide a platform for the delegation to present investment opportunities across its petroleum value chain, engage international operators and mobilize capital for exploration and infrastructure.

Niger has been stepping up efforts to develop its petroleum industry, with exploration and refining among its top priorities. One of the country's latest projects is the Kafra exploration campaign, being developed with Algerian state-owned company Sonatrach. The program, launched in August 2026, includes a well targeting depths of around 3,900 metres, as authorities look to establish the basin's potential. China National Petroleum Corporation has also been expanding production capacity in the Agadem Rift Basin from 20,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 90,000 bpd.

Export infrastructure remains critical to monetizing these upstream investments. The approximately 2,000-km Niger-Benin pipeline connects the Agadem fields with the Sèmè-Kpodji export terminal, providing access to international crude markets. Niger is also pursuing the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline with Nigeria and Algeria, creating opportunities for domestic gas utilization and regional energy trade.

Beyond production and exports, Niger faces opportunities to strengthen domestic refining and fuel distribution. The 20,000-bpd SORAZ refinery in Zinder remains central to local petroleum supply, while recent shortages have highlighted the importance of expanding processing, storage and distribution capacity alongside upstream development.

The government has also signed an agreement for a proposed $1.9-billion refinery and petrochemical complex in Dosso. With a planned processing capacity of 100,000 bpd, the project would mark a significant addition to Niger's refining ambitions and its efforts to process more crude domestically.

These developments come as West Africa's energy industry continues to attract attention from international investors. Senegal is already producing oil from the Sangomar field and developing the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project alongside Mauritania.

Against this backdrop, MSGBC Oil, Gas & Power 2026 will bring together government officials, energy companies, investors and industry experts from across the region. The conference and exhibition will run from December 1–3 at the Centre International de Conférences Abdou Diouf (CICAD) in Diamniadio, Dakar.

Energy Capital & Power will once again bring together the people driving West Africa's energy industry, from government leaders and project developers to investors and energy companies. Join the conversation and find out more at .

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.