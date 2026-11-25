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Lesotho has surpassed the global HIV targets, recording 98-99-99, despite having one of the highest HIV prevalence rates in the world.

This was revealed during the launch of the country's World AIDS Day 2026 commemoration and build-up activities held in Maseru today.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Maema Ramaema of the National AIDS Commission (NAC) said Lesotho had made significant progress in the fight against HIV, 40 years after the country recorded its first HIV case.

Mr Ramaema said an estimated 256,400 people were living with HIV in Lesotho in 2025.

Of this number, he said, 156,900 were women aged 15 and above, 93,100 were men aged 15 and above, while 6,400 were children aged between zero and 14 years.

He said the country recorded 3,300 new HIV infections in 2025, representing an 84 percent decline from the 2010 figure.

AIDS-related deaths also declined, with 3,400 deaths recorded in 2025, marking a 65 percent reduction since 2010.

On global HIV prevalence rankings for 2025, Mr Ramaema said Eswatini ranked highest at 22.4 percent, followed by Lesotho at 16.3 percent, South Africa at 15.9 percent and Botswana at 14.7 percent.

He said the national HIV prevalence rate among adults aged 15 to 49 stood at 16.3 percent in 2025.

At district level, Mafeteng recorded the highest prevalence rate at 17.6 percent, followed by Maseru at 17.3 percent and Leribe at 17.1 percent.

The districts with the lowest prevalence rates were Botha-Bothe at 13.9 percent, Mokhotlong at 14.1 percent and Qacha's Nek at 14.2 percent.

Mr Ramaema said although Lesotho was performing well against global HIV targets, the country continued to face a high HIV prevalence burden.

Meanwhile, the Acting Chief Executive of NAC, Ms Tiisetso Piet, cautioned that the statistics were based on people accessing health services at health facilities, noting that not everyone visits clinics to receive services.

Lesotho has been grappling with a high HIV prevalence rate for decades, having recorded its first HIV case in 1986. The country has since intensified efforts to combat the epidemic through HIV testing, treatment, prevention and awareness programmes. Despite remaining among the countries with the highest HIV prevalence rates globally, Lesotho has made significant progress in reducing new infections and AIDS-related deaths.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Lesotho.