MENAFN - GetNews) Candidates considering how to use AI to apply for jobs can review Tau's matching, approval and resume-tailoring process.

Wilmington, Delaware - 25 Nov., 2026 - A candidate evaluating several suitable openings has to decide which roles warrant an application and which materials to send. For people researching how to use AI to apply for jobs, Tau provides a workflow built around LinkedIn Easy Apply and the candidate's own account.

Define the task before selecting software

A practical starting point for how to use AI to apply for jobs is to write down the steps the candidate wants help with. These may include reading a description, comparing requirements with experience, reviewing a resume and submitting an application. The candidate can then decide which steps need personal review and which can follow a rule they choose. Keeping those decisions separate makes it easier to evaluate a tool against a real opening. It also helps identify work the candidate will continue doing themselves, including checking that an employer or role fits their preferences.

Check the application route

Not every posting uses the same submission process. Before choosing software, inspect where a particular employer accepts applications and which account will send the materials. Ask the provider how it handles approval, what information it needs and which parts of the process it supports. Tau is built for LinkedIn Easy Apply openings, rather than every external careers site. Candidates can consult Tau's job search guides and compare the described workflow with their own target roles. A tool's general category or name does not establish support for a particular employer's application form.

Follow one match through Tau

A candidate uploads a CV or provides a LinkedIn profile, and Tau builds a feed of matching LinkedIn Easy Apply roles. Manual approval is the default on every plan. The candidate reviews each match before submission from their own LinkedIn account. Pro, Max and the five-day trial can instead use score-based Autopilot, approving matches that meet the candidate's chosen minimum score within the selected plan's daily limit. Resume tailoring is also available on Pro, Max and during the trial, using only facts the candidate has supplied. Hiring-manager outreach drafts are a Max-only feature and are excluded from the trial.

Use a trial to review the boundaries

Starter costs $49 a month, Pro $99 and Max $199, and a five-day trial is available. Someone who wants to inspect every role can keep manual approval enabled while testing the matching and tailoring features available during the trial. Before approving an application, read the proposed materials and confirm that every qualification reflects actual experience. Candidates can review the plans and trial before deciding whether the workflow suits their search. Tau is not a recruiter, resume builder or job board, and it does not guarantee interviews or offers.

About Tau

Tau is a job-search autopilot for US-based white-collar and tech job seekers. It builds a feed of matching LinkedIn Easy Apply openings from a CV or LinkedIn profile. Approved applications are submitted through the candidate's own LinkedIn account. Resume tailoring is available on Pro, Max and during the five-day trial.