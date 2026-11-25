New York, New York - Nov. 25, 2026 - TeroAI, a 1752v portfolio company and alum of its Accelerat program, today announced the launch of its Site Selection Intelligence System (SSIS), an AI-powered platform designed to transform how businesses identify, evaluate, and select locations for growth.

While artificial intelligence has rapidly changed how companies operate online, many of the decisions shaping the physical economy still depend on the physical world and the ability to understand the places around us. Site selection is no exception.

TeroAI is bringing a new approach to the industry.

Powered by patented technology and methods, SSIS provides unique economic, demographic, commercial, and geographic insights and modeling capabilities to reveal how local markets and submarkets actually function. The platform moves beyond traditional site-selection reports by providing more robust and nuanced insights data by frontier spatial science. Users can identify promising locations, compare markets, and generate potential revenue forecasts through an intuitive AI-powered interface, without requiring specialized GIS or data science expertise.

The implications extend across industries, from restaurants and independent retailers to franchise networks, healthcare providers, and national chains.

The potential of TeroAI's approach is demonstrated in a recent case study involving two medical clinics in the Miami metropolitan area. Despite one location appearing significantly stronger based on conventional site scouting reports, the second location generated three times the revenue. But no one could figure out why, over nearly a year of investigation. Then, TeroAI stepped in and solved it in 30 minutes, by identifying characteristics that traditional residential demographic comparisons had overlooked.

“Where you open a business is the most important decision you will make as a business owner. But traditionally only large enterprises could afford site analysis, and even then it lacked rigor. TeroAI's Site Selection system doesn't just provide recommendations, it shows you how and why it found them. You can conduct deep investigations in a few seconds. That is game-changing for small and medium sized businesses, franchises, and even large multi-location chains that are growing too fast to find value in traditional tools,” said Dr. Christopher Hooton, Founder and CEO of TeroAI.

The launch represents a broader shift toward making geographic intelligence a practical part of everyday business decision-making. By bringing sophisticated spatial modeling into an accessible platform, TeroAI aims to make the analytical capabilities traditionally associated with large corporations and specialist consulting firms available to a much wider market.

SSIS is designed to support businesses at different stages of growth, from entrepreneurs evaluating their first commercial location to established operators assessing expansion opportunities across multiple markets. Businesses and organizations interested in learning more or requesting a demonstratio can visit teroa.

About TeroAI

TeroAI is the geography layer for AI and data. TeroAI creates revenue and cost savings for businesses that don't use GIS, by creating new data, models, and applications from the geography already embedded in their data. Built on patented technology and methods, TeroAI unifies fragmented geographic information from any source and geography, delivering real value that was hidden.

About 1752vc

1752vc is an early-stage venture firm investing in AI enablement and go-to-market execution. Beyond its fund, the firm operates founder programs spanning Launchpad, Ignite, Ignite DTC, GTM Accelerator, and Accelerate, its flagship program offering a $100,000 investment. The firm also runs investor training initiatives including Emerging Angels and Venture Fellows.