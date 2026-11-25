MENAFN - GetNews) White Collar Support Group and Federal Expungement Initiative: Parents of Sam Bankman Fried Join Leading Criminal Law Scholars and National Justice Reform Advocates for an Online Conference on Federal Expungement, Pardons and Second Chances

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Nov. 25, 2026 - The White Collar Support Group® and the Federal Expungement Initiative announced today that Stanford Law professors Joe Bankman and Barbara Fried, parents of Sam Bankman Fried, will speak at the inaugural Federal Expungement & Pardon Conference, online Saturday, March 20, 2027, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern/6:00 a.m. Pacific.

Bankman has joined the Federal Expungement Initiative as an advisor. Both are professors at Stanford Law School.

The conference will bring together academics, attorneys, policy experts, advocates, justice-impacted people and families to examine two of the most important mechanisms available to people seeking meaningful restoration after a federal conviction: presidential pardons and a federal process for expungement or record clearing.

Conference Speakers Announced to Date

The current conference lineup includes:



Prof. Rachel Barkow, Charles Seligson Professor of Law at New York University School of Law; Former Member, U.S. Sentencing Commission; Co-founder, Federal Expungement Initiative.

Prof. Douglas A. Berman, Newton D. Baker-Baker & Hostetler Chair in Law at The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law; Co-founder, Federal Expungement Initiative.

Prof. Mark Osler, Robert and Marion Short Distinguished Professor of Law at the University of St. Thomas School of Law; Co-founder, Federal Expungement Initiative.

Jeff Grant, Esq., Conference Host; Co-founder, White Collar Support Group®; Co-founder, Federal Expungement Initiative.

Prof. Todd Haugh, Professor of Business Law and Ethics at Indiana University's Kelley School of Business; Advisor, Federal Expungement Initiative.

Prof. Joe Bankman, Ralph M. Parsons Professor of Law and Business, Stanford Law School; Advisor, Federal Expungement Initiative.

Prof. Barbara Fried, William W. and Gertrude H. Saunders Professor of Law, Emerita, Stanford Law School.

Reginald Darby, Federal Affairs Director, The Clean Slate Initiative. Khalil Cumberbatch, Director, Engagement and Partnerships, Council on Criminal Justice.



Additional speakers and programming will be announced as the conference approaches.

Expungement and Pardons: Different Paths Toward Restoration

A presidential pardon is an exercise of executive clemency. It can provide important legal and symbolic relief, but it ordinarily does not erase the underlying federal criminal record.

Federal expungement or record sealing, if authorized by Congress, could provide an additional pathway for qualified people who have served their sentences and demonstrated rehabilitation to seek relief from the continuing consequences of an old conviction.

The conference will examine the distinctions among pardons, clemency, expungement and record sealing, and the legal, policy and practical questions any federal expungement legislation would need to address.

Bringing Families Into the Conversation

Joe Bankman and Barbara Fried will also bring a family perspective to a conference designed not only for academics and lawyers, but for the people and families who have lived the system firsthand.

The White Collar Support Group was founded on the principle that a prosecution rarely affects only the person whose name appears on the case caption: families live the consequences of investigation, prosecution, incarceration and reentry alongside the person charged.

From Accountability to a Genuine Second Chance

Jeff Grant, Esq., conference host and co-founder of both organizations, said the conference aims to move the conversation beyond abstract rehabilitation and toward meaningful mechanisms for restoration.

“The purpose of this conference is not to suggest that people who commit crimes should not be held accountable. To the contrary, it stands for one simple principle: those who enter the system for select crimes, served their sentences, made amends and rebuilt their lives should have an opportunity to exit the system pursuant to criteria set by Congress.”

Grant added,“Second chances mean very little if we talk about redemption but leave every door permanently locked. Federal expungement and presidential pardons are different tools, but both raise the same fundamental question: after accountability, rehabilitation and the passage of time, what should a genuine second chance look like? That is the conversation we want to have on March 20.”

Federal Expungement & Pardon Conference 2027

Saturday, March 20, 2027

9:00 a.m. Eastern / 6:00 a.m. Pacific

Online

The conference is open to justice-impacted people and their families, attorneys, academics, advocates, policymakers, nonprofit organizations, journalists and anyone interested in federal expungement and second chances.

Conference information and registration are available at FederalExpungement.

About the Federal Expungement Initiative

The Federal Expungement Initiative brings together leading criminal law scholars, attorneys, advocates, policy organizations and people with lived experience to advance scholarship, public education and legislative discussion toward a meaningful federal mechanism for expungement or other relief from eligible federal records.

Learn more at FederalExpungement.

About the White Collar Support Group®

The White Collar Support Group® is a nonprofit community devoted to serving people and families navigating the white collar criminal justice system.

Its advocacy initiatives include the Federal Expungement Initiative, the Right to Banking Initiative, and other programs reducing barriers that continue long after a sentence is completed.

More information is available at Prisonist.