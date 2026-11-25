Xi said "the two sides should leverage the mechanisms for exchanges between the two countries' governments, legislative bodies, militaries and political parties, ensuring that the consensus reached by the two countries' heads of state is effectively implemented", according to a readout shared by Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

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