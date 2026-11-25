MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 25 (Petra) -- Economic and Social Council Secretary-General Natheer Awamleh highlighted Jordan's efforts to link trade and investment policies with sustainable, quality employment at a regional workshop in Egypt.

The third regional knowledge-sharing workshop, held Nov. 24-26, is part of the Mainstreaming Employment into Trade and Investment (METI) program, implemented by the International Labour Organization (ILO) with European Union funding.

The workshop opened on Wednesday with the participation of Frédéric Lapeyre, director of the ILO office for Egypt and Eritrea, and Ahmed Nazmi, head of the Central Administration for International Relations at the Egyptian Ministry of Labor, who delivered remarks on behalf of Egyptian Labor Minister Hassan Raddad. Representatives of the EU, governments, employers, and workers' organizations also attended.

Discussions focused on integrating employment and decent work into trade and investment policies, linking economic growth to sustainable job creation, developing workforce skills, improving productivity and competitiveness, and strengthening social dialogue.

Awamleh presented Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision (2022–2033) as a comprehensive national framework that places employment at the heart of economic transformation and links investment, trade, and production with creating quality, sustainable jobs.

He highlighted key targets of the vision, including creating more than 1 million jobs by 2033, attracting domestic and foreign investment totaling JD40 billion, and raising economic growth to 5.6 percent, alongside boosting women's labor market participation and developing workforce capabilities.

He said directives from His Majesty King Abdullah II have ensured continued implementation of the vision through coordination among ministerial committees, sectoral teams, and the Prime Ministry's Government Performance and Achievement Follow-Up Unit. Partnerships with the private sector and sectoral skills councils also help align economic policies with labor market needs.

Awamleh cited 3 percent economic growth in the second quarter of 2026, the creation of about 87,600 net jobs in 2025, around 91 percent of which went to Jordanians, and a drop in the unemployment rate to 16.1 percent in the second quarter of 2026.

He also said foreign direct investment inflows reached about $6.5 billion during 2023–2026, and highlighted major investment projects and opportunities being developed in the water, energy, transport, tourism, and technology sectors.

Awamleh stressed the need to measure investment success by its actual impact on the labor market, including job creation, wages, social security coverage, and opportunities for women and youth, rather than capital investment or exports alone. He called for investment incentives to be linked to job quality.

He also called for directing investment toward value-added sectors such as advanced manufacturing, food processing, pharmaceuticals, information technology, tourism, logistics, and renewable energy. Partnerships with the private sector should align training with market needs, while social dialogue should balance investment requirements with workers' rights, he added.

Awamleh said Jordan's experience highlights the importance of integrating employment goals into trade and investment policies from the outset, strengthening institutional coordination and private-sector partnerships, and investing in labor market data and skills to achieve more inclusive, sustainable growth.

He concluded that economic policies should be assessed by the quality, sustainability, wages, and sectoral distribution of the jobs they create, with greater emphasis on actual economic and employment outcomes rather than the completion of initiatives.

Workshop sessions addressed aligning vocational training programs with labor market needs and strengthening regional integration and exchanges of expertise on employment and investment policies.

The council's participation reflects its work to monitor economic and social policies and promote informed dialogue on employment, labor markets, and the impact of public policies on the economy and society.

//Petra// NQ