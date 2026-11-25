MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 25 (Petra) -- Senate President Faisal Fayez met on Wednesday with Arab League Assistant Secretary-General Ambassador Sheikh Mohammed bin Duaij Al Khalifa to discuss preparations for a conference on children's rights in the digital world.

Titled "First Arab Summit for Childhood and Development: Child Rights in the Digital World," the conference is planned for next year. The Senate has provisionally agreed to host it.

Fayez stressed the need for close coordination among stakeholders to ensure the summit's success. He pledged the Senate's commitment to building strong institutional partnerships with the Arab Council for Childhood and Development, the Arab League, UNICEF, Jordan's Ministry of Social Development, and the National Council for Family Affairs.

He noted that the digital revolution and artificial intelligence applications present growing challenges that require updated laws, policies, and safeguards. Fayez added that the Senate's preliminary approval to host the conference reflects its commitment to supporting national and Arab efforts to protect children's rights and safety amid rapid digital change.

He called for safeguards that protect children's privacy and online safety while enabling them to benefit from technology in a secure and equitable environment.

Khalifa, for his part, lauded the Senate for hosting the summit and supporting its legislative goals, noting the role Arab parliaments play in keeping pace with rapid technological change.

//Petra// HA