Amman, Nov. 25 (Petra) - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, and Executive Vice-President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, are co-chairing the 11th Regional Forum of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) member states, held Wednesday, in Barcelona, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

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