MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Peshawar police have arrested three suspects, including the wife and mother of a Bykea rider, in connection with his murder in the Bhana Mari area of the provincial capital.

According to police, Salman, son of Ashfaq Khan and a resident of Landi Arbab, Bhana Mari, was working as a Bykea rider when he was shot dead in the Gulono Dag area on November 19. Following the incident, a murder case was registered against unidentified suspects on the complaint of his stepbrother, Ismail, and an investigation was launched.

Capital City Police said Chief Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Dr Mian Saeed Ahmad took notice of the incident and directed the formation of special teams to arrest those involved. A team led by SP City Division Shahid Adnan, with DSP Yakatoot Circle Asif Sharif, SHO Bhana Mari Ajmal Hayat and investigation officers, conducted the probe.

Police said investigators obtained data from the victim's mobile phone and gathered evidence during the investigation. A raid was subsequently conducted with the assistance of women police officers, leading to the arrest of two women and a man.

According to the initial investigation, police allege that the victim's wife had friendly relations with Javed Iqbal and Abid, which led to a plan to kill Salman. Police said the alleged plan involved his wife, mother, maternal uncle Abid and another associate, Javed Iqbal.

The two female suspects have been transferred to the Women Police Station for further investigation, while police said questioning of Javed Iqbal is ongoing.