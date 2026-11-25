MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Ukrinform reports.

The two sides discussed the situation on the battlefield, the key needs of Ukraine's Defense Forces, and further support for the country's defense industry.

According to the ministry, Norway is strengthening Ukraine's air defenses, combat aviation and drone capabilities, including by directly funding the production of Ukrainian drones.

During the meeting, the officials focused on strengthening Ukraine's protection against Russian attacks ahead of winter, particularly against ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones.

Ukraine to scale up DESNA air defense launcher production jointly with Norway

The ministers also discussed further steps to support Ukraine's defense industry.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry noted that Norway was launching a mechanism for state participation in Norwegian funds aimed at supporting Ukraine's defense industry.

Khmara thanked Norway and Stoltenberg for their consistent support for Ukraine and the minister's personal leadership.

“Norway is one of our most reliable partners. Its support addresses the most critical needs on the front line: air defense, drones and aviation. We particularly appreciate its readiness to invest directly in Ukrainian defense production,” he said.

Khmara also stressed that Ukraine had already made significant progress in developing its own technologies and defense industry. The task now is to scale up these solutions together with partners and build mutually beneficial cooperation.

Photo: Ukrainian Defense Ministry