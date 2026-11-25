MENAFN - The Conversation) The UK's one million 16 to 24-year-olds who are not in education, employment or training (Neet) are again at the centre of political and media debate, thanks to Alan Milburn's latest review. The review's diagnosis is correct: the challenge is not only young people's skills and readiness for work, but also a shortage of jobs for them. So will the proposals solve the crisis?

Milburn – a former Labour minister – essentially suggests a fresh take on Labour's New Deal for Young People (NDYP) from the 1990s. This mandated that people aged 18 to 24 who were long-term unemployed had to take up options to get them back into work. These options included a subsidised job, full-time education or training. If they did not participate, they faced benefit sanctions.

Back then, there was also a period of support. Taken together, these resemble the guarantee proposed in Milburn's report. This has a period of early support; a menu of options (college, training, apprenticeship, work placement, civic service and help to start a business). There is also a paid job as part of the jobs guarantee, as well as an expectation that young people engage with the support.

Some of our earliest research focused on the NDYP, and we have continued to evaluate how the programme and the training provided improved employment prospects for young people.

So does evidence support the review's suggestion that reforms will help an additional 440,000 young people into work by 2036? Unfortunately not.

It is true that by October 2001, more than three years after it started, 244,000 young people had left NDYP for sustained and unsubsidised jobs. But a large number would have found work anyway and the additional contribution of NDYP in its first two years was estimated at between 8,000 and 20,000.

A comparison from think tank the Resolution Foundation of costs per job suggests Milburn's reforms need to be about three times as effective as previous employment schemes. Given the New Deal's modest net effects, the gap may be wider still.

What's more, nearly half (44%) of young people who are Neet are not claiming out-of-work benefits, so any expectation to engage, backed by the potential for benefit sanctions, will have less weight.

Whole-system change is unlikely

Milburn is correct to say that tackling the UK's longstanding Neet challenge requires change across the “whole system”. But achieving that requires substantial funding. As such, the review is pitched to secure this money against competition from social care, housing, defence and the criminal justice system. Milburn projects a substantial return on investment, but as with any review, he is making the case to the Treasury.

It is a risky strategy to go for whole-system change in a world where so many other policy areas demand the same. Prime Minister Andy Burnham has accepted Milburn's core principles, but stopped short of committing to all its recommendations. Any new money will be dependent on a white paper in the new year and the 2027 Spending Review, where it will compete with many other pressures.

The review has a package of hiring incentives worth around £1.1 billion a year at its peak. But it is counting on these subsidies to do most of the work of creating opportunities at a time of crisis in entry-level jobs.

Milburn proposes that further education and apprenticeship expansion should have “first call” on substantial new investment. We strongly agree, but this needs to go much further. Further education is best placed to link the whole system, but long-term deterioration in the sector's financial position is likely to continue without substantial additional support.

Colleges are where many of the young people at risk of becoming Neet find their path from age 16. Schools are funded for pupils before the age they may become Neet. Colleges are funded only if they enrol a young person and keep them learning – stopping them becoming Neet. Colleges have stronger incentives to seek out those at risk, but must be funded to provide an experience that re-engages young people.

One way round the shortage of jobs is to train more young people for work where employers already cannot find enough staff – electricians, carpenters and bricklayers, for example, as well as engineers and technicians. The commitment to apprenticeships is encouraging, but other promises in this area have not been met.

When it comes to AI, some takeaways from the latest research are that office jobs in routine professions (such as legal services, market research, trading and finance operations) are most exposed, while construction, installation, maintenance, repair and skilled trades are less exposed. Further education is where these skills are built.

Technology is also lowering the cost of experimenting with self-employment. The Milburn report drew on our work for the Youth Futures Foundation (an organisation to help marginalised young people to find work) and highlighted it as a route for young people who need flexibility because of health, disability or caring responsibilities. The offer – up to £500 to explore an idea, a £3,000 grant and“specialist support” – is welcome, but the review does not say what that support is, nor who judges which ideas are viable.

The ambition of Alan Milburn's report is much needed, but the whole-system change it proposes is unlikely to be funded. It is vital to be imaginative in taking forward aspects of the review that embrace the risks and disruptions that are coming to the labour market. That means putting further education at the centre, building the skills that AI struggles to replace, backing self-employment and evaluating the reforms rigorously as they roll out.