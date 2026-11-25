MENAFN - The Conversation) Climbing stairs or getting out of a chair can become harder with age, partly because muscle mass and strength tend to decline.

Resistance training, such as lifting weights or exercising with resistance bands, can help maintain muscle strength in later life. Research suggests that creatine, a supplement more commonly associated with bodybuilders and athletes, may help older adults gain a little more strength from this type of exercise. Whether that makes everyday tasks easier or helps people stay independent for longer is less clear.

Creatine is a naturally occurring compound that the body makes from amino acids, the building blocks of proteins. It's also found in foods such as meat and fish. Most of the body's creatine is stored in muscle, where it helps replenish the energy needed for short bursts of intense activity, such as lifting weights.

Taking creatine increases the amount available in muscles. That may let people complete a few more repetitions before their muscles tire. Over time, that extra work could help explain some of the gains in strength.

Muscle strength in later life

A 2026 review of 11 randomised trials found that adults aged 60 and over who added creatine to a resistance training programme gained slightly more strength than those who did the training without creatine. The review found no clear improvement in muscle mass or in how well people performed physical tasks.

Participants were generally healthy and were 67 on average, so the findings tell us less about people in their 80s and beyond. It's also unclear whether the same benefits apply to people with sarcopenia, a condition in which low muscle strength is accompanied by reduced muscle mass or quality.

An earlier review found that people who took creatine gained about 1.3kg more lean tissue, on average, than those who took a placebo while following the same training programme. Measures of lean tissue include water. Creatine can make muscles hold more water, especially in the first few days, so it's difficult to tell how much of that increase was new muscle.

When people take creatine without doing resistance training, some small studies suggest their muscles take longer to tire. The evidence for gains in strength is clearer for people who also train.

Everyday movement and falls

One way researchers test whether strength gains carry over into daily life is with the sit-to-stand test, also known as the chair-rise test. Researchers count how many times someone can stand up in 30 seconds or time how long it takes them to stand up five times, usually without using their arms for support.

A 2026 review pooled results from five trials of the chair-rise test. Middle-aged and older adults who added creatine to their training performed better than those who trained and took a placebo. The evidence for walking and balance was limited and inconsistent.

In a two-year trial involving 237 postmenopausal women, whose average age was 59, both groups were asked to do resistance training and walk regularly. On average, the women taking creatine walked 80 metres about 1.5 seconds faster than they had at the start of the trial, while the placebo group's time barely changed. There was no clear difference in reported falls through the end of the third year. The trial was designed to study bone health, so it gives limited information about whether creatine affects the risk of falling.

Research involving frailer older adults is also limited. In two trials involving people who were frail or at risk of frailty, participants got stronger with resistance training. Adding creatine produced no clear extra benefit. There is still too little evidence to say whether creatine helps older people avoid falls or remain independent for longer.

The brain also uses creatine to help maintain its energy supply. This has led researchers to investigate whether taking creatine might help preserve memory in later life.

A review focused on older adults found just two studies that tested supplements. They reached different conclusions. The other studies estimated how much creatine people got from food, so they could only identify links between intake and performance on cognitive tests. There is too little evidence to say whether taking creatine can slow cognitive decline or prevent dementia.

What to know about taking creatine

Creatine monohydrate is the most widely studied form. Some trials have used 3 to 5g a day, while others have used higher doses. The amount that might improve everyday physical function is still uncertain.

Creatine is generally well tolerated at the doses studied. Some people report stomach discomfort, and the extra water in muscle can lead to weight gain. Studies in people with healthy kidneys have generally found no evidence of reduced kidney function. There is less evidence on safety for people with kidney disease.

Creatine can raise blood levels of creatinine, a natural waste product, which is produced when the body breaks down creatine. Because blood tests use creatinine to estimate how well the kidneys are working, taking the supplement can make those results harder to interpret. Research on interactions with prescription medicines is limited. If you have kidney disease or take several prescription medicines, check with a GP or pharmacist before starting.

For older adults who want to stay strong, regular strength exercises are the place to start. NHS guidance for adults aged 65 and over recommends exercise to build strength and improve balance and flexibility on at least two days a week. For people who already do resistance training, creatine may offer a small extra gain in muscle strength.