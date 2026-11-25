Professor of the Practice of Supply Chain Management, Georgia Institute of Technology

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Chris Gaffney is an Edenfield Executive-in-Residence and a Professor of the Practice in the H. Milton Stewart School of Industrial and Systems Engineering. He also serves a dual role as Managing Director of the Supply Chain and Logistics Institute (SCL) and Academic Program Director for Georgia Tech Professional Education (GTPE). He was most recently VP of Global Strategic Supply Chain at The Coca-Cola Company.

During his 25-year tenure with Coca-Cola, Chris held multiple leadership roles including President of Coca-Cola Supply, SVP Product Supply System Strategy, VP of System Transformation, and VP of Logistics for North America. Chris also served as President of the National Product Supply Group; a governing body responsible for 95% of volume produced in North America. Following his retirement from Coca-Cola in 2020, he assumed the role of Principal at ECG and partner at EDGE Supply Chain, providing advice and consulting in the Supply Chain space.

–present Professor of the Practice, Industrial and Systems Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology

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