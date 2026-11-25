Clinical Assistant Professor of Education, Health and Behavior Studies, University of North Dakota

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Lee Ann Rawlins Williams, PhD, CRC, CFLE, HS-BCP, LPC-MHSP is a Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Education, Health & Behavior Studies at the University of North Dakota, where she serves as Program Director of the Undergraduate Rehabilitation and Human Services Program. Her interdisciplinary work examines the intersections of rehabilitation, disability, mental health, aging, employment, and community resilience, with particular attention to how individuals and communities adapt to changing circumstances throughout the lifespan.

Dr. Williams brings extensive academic and professional experience in rehabilitation, counseling, disability, education, workforce development, and mental health. Her scholarship explores the social, economic, and institutional challenges associated with aging, disability, and major life transitions, including the changing realities of retirement, employment, independence, and access to support. Her research also addresses disaster preparedness, recovery, and resilience, examining how displacement, loss, and disruption affect individuals with disabilities, older adults, educational systems, and communities. Across these areas, she emphasizes accessibility, ethical practice, and the importance of building systems that sustain participation, dignity, and well-being.

A recognized leader in rehabilitation, Dr. Williams has held professional leadership roles at the local, state, regional, national, and international levels. Her contributions include peer-reviewed publications, invited international presentations, and co-authorship of two books on case and caseload management in rehabilitation. Through research, education, and public scholarship, she seeks to bridge academic knowledge and everyday experiences, advancing conversations about disability inclusion, the aging of society, community resilience, and the policies and practices that shape opportunities across the lifespan.

–present Clinical Assistant Professor and Program Director, Rehabilitation and Human Services, University of North Dakota



2003 University of Tennessee, Knoxville, PhD, Human Development

1998 University of Tennessee, Knoxville, MS, Rehabilitation Counselor Education 1997 University of Tennessee, Knoxville, BS, Human Services



International Association of Rehabilitation Professionals (IARP)

National Rehabilitation Counseling Association (NRCA)

National Council on Family Relations (NCFR)

American Psychological Association (APA)

National Council on Aging (NCOA)

Inter-agency Network for Education in Emergencies (EiE)

NGO Committee on Aging, United Nations, New York

The United Nations Association of the USA (UNA-USA) National Organization for Human Services (NOHS)

ExperienceEducationProfessional Memberships