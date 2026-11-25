Associate Professor of Fashion Merchandising, Oklahoma State University

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Dr. Hyejune (June) Park is an associate professor in the Department of Design and Merchandising at Oklahoma State University. Her research focuses on consumer behavior and the evolving relationship between technology, retail and consumer experiences, with a particular emphasis on the fashion and apparel industry.

Her work explores how emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, virtual try-on and immersive digital environments, shape the way consumers shop, make decisions and interact with brands. She also investigates consumer perceptions and behaviors related to sustainability in the fashion industry.

Her research has been published in leading academic journals, including the Journal of Retailing and Consumer Services, Computers in Human Behavior, Journal of Research in Interactive Marketing, Clothing and Textiles Research Journal, and Journal of Fashion Marketing and Management.

–present Associate Professor of Fashion Merchandising, Oklahoma State University

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