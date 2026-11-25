MENAFN - The Conversation) For months on end, Georgians have braved the elements and long odds to protest their government's suspension of the former Soviet country's bid to join the European Union. On Nov. 28, 2026, those pro-democracy campaigners will mark a milestone – two years of sustained, if declining, protest.

Hailed as a beacon of democracy following its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, Georgia has of late been increasingly held up as an example of democratic backsliding: the slow, persistent erosion of democratic institutions. Indeed, the 2025 Economist Democracy Index - an annual benchmark of global democratic health - found that Georgia had fallen 20 places on the list since 2017.

The formal hallmarks of democratic systems remain visible: Elections are held, parliaments vote and political parties organize. At the same time, democratic institutions are compromised by political leaders, parties, police, courts and legislators – who use their resources to stifle dissent and compromise democratic institutions.

These leaders commonly target electoral fairness without committing blatant fraud. For example, public sector workers such as teachers are threatened with job loss if they do not vote for the government, or local governments are rewarded for producing votes during elections. Critics allege that biased laws and politicized court cases eliminate independent media and jail opposition leaders.

Backsliding governments also use disinformation and rhetoric to create confusion and fear. Using these tactics, critics allege, the ruling populist right, pro-Russian Georgian Dream government continues to undermine the fragile democracy. With many feeling unable to fight back through elections and parliamentary debates, Georgians have taken to the streets.

I am a member of a research project that explores how national protests in countries with fragile democratic institutions create legacies that can influence politics over the long term. In Georgia, that work is based on interviews with leaders from across civic and political life. These interviews point to a widespread view that the government is actively attempting to erode protest just as critics of the government feel it has eroded institutions. So far, the government has not crushed the movement with a campaign of lethal force. Rather, it has tried to use lower-level, but sustained, suppression tactics in hopes of inducing burnout in the opposition and getting civil society to disengage.

The seeds of popular uprising

In Georgia, the roots of protest are deep in the struggle for independence from the Soviet Union and the influence of Russia under the leadership of Vladimir Putin. In 2003, Georgians launched the Rose Revolution – the first in a series of actions across the former Soviet states called the Color Revolutions – to support democracy and autonomy from the Russian Federation.

The Georgian Dream emerged as a socially conservative opposition party in 2012 under the leadership of the billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili and won a majority of seats in parliamentary elections. Many analysts at the time saw the party as a new chance to consolidate democracy. Yet unable to provide economic gains, the party instead embarked on a platform consistent with pro-Russian security policies, which critics allege were rife with political manipulation, and false rhetoric that undermined democracy. In 2019, Georgians took to the streets to contest failed electoral reforms and growing Russian influence through Ivanishvili's governance.

By 2023, tens of thousands of Georgians filled Rustaveli Avenue in the capital of Tbilisi to oppose a law designed to shutter civic organizations and independent media. The so-called Russia Law borrowed heavily from the Kremlin's tactics to eliminate opposition to the Putin government in Russia. Many Georgians understood the law as an attack on democracy and celebrated when the ruling party, Georgian Dream, withdrew its bill.

A year later, as new elections approached, the party reintroduced the law, provoking renewed protest. This time it passed. A few months later, preelection polls showed the opposition parties leading, but expectations of victory evaporated when Georgia Dream secured 54% of vote – an outcome that critics raised as a possible indicator of electoral manipulation.

Then, on Nov. 28, 2024, the new government put Georgia's European Union bid on hold until 2028. Many Georgians have long seen EU membership as a path forward to economic growth and democratic protections. In light of Russia's 2008 occupation of Georgian territory and 2022 full-scale war in Ukraine, Georgians also perceived EU membership as a bulwark against Russian intervention.

Fueled by feelings of betrayal over the reversal on EU membership, crowds poured back onto Rustaveli Avenue, reaching a peak of 170,000-200,000 protesters. Several hundred activists have returned every day since.

The government's plan for opposition burnout

Over the course of two years, Georgian protesters have faced chronic and unpredictable violence rather than a decisive crackdown. By Amnesty International's count, thousands have been arrested, hundreds beaten in the streets or abused in custody, and more than 150 imprisoned after politically motivated trials.

In general, however, the Georgian government's tactic for countering the protest movement has been to avoid mass violence in lieu of targeted attacks on protest leaders and subtler means to discourage new activists. Fines for protest rose tenfold between 2024 and 2026 to double the average Georgian's monthly income, leading Amnesty International to conclude that Georgia's courts have become tools for“financially exhausting protesters.” Meanwhile, repeat offenses for participating in a demonstration have become crimes.

These actions have steadily increased the costs of protesting, driving activists from the streets due to a multitude of reasons related to risk, personal safety and fear. In our research, we protect the people we interviewed from state retaliation by making them anonymous.

The effects of these costs are clear in their statements.

“We don't say it openly,” an investigative journalist and editor told us.“But the truth is, we were exhausted, depleted - and that's the state we were in when the election campaign started.”

Another pro-European student movement member said,“Human resources are exhausted. You can't expect 300,000 or 100,000 or even 20,000 people to march from Ilia University to Parliament every single day for 200 or 300 days straight. People have jobs, lives, personal struggles, and you can't ask them to drop everything every day.”

Overall, our interviews with a variety of civil society leaders and protest supporters found that exhaustion was widespread and that a declining amount of people had the physical, financial or emotional capacity to stand every day.

Still, leaders remain hopeful that the nightly protests will provide a platform for renewed activism when the next opportunity for challenging the government presents itself. As the same pro-European student movement member argued:“I believe that will change. Let's say Georgians are just on a kind of protest vacation. I hope we'll be back out there again, all together, very soon.”

For now, there exists an effective stalemate between the protest movement and the government. The movement endures but has not broken through, and I believe the government cannot crush it because it fears the student leader is right - and the protest vacation might end.

The implications beyond Georgia

For a generation of Georgians invested in building democracy, the past two years have shown how quickly democratic gains can be undone.

Still, as the anniversary of nightly protests approaches, many Georgians point to Serbia, where student protesters also took the streets in November 2024 and forced an early election on Oct. 25, 2026. The same Serbian students formed an opposition bloc that won a parliamentary majority that unseated an entrenched and increasingly autocratic leader.

Georgian Dream understands this threat and has proposed a ban on opposition parties, closing the route that Serbia's students used.

Yet a policy of attrition has its risk, as ruling in that manner can further erode legitimacy and incur the high costs of keeping elites loyal. In the meantime, the protests continue, which could yet provide oxygen for renewed opposition when a new crisis arises.

Tinatin Genebashvili, a U.S.-based Georgian researcher and founder of Research Hub, contributed to this article.