AJ White is an assistant professor of anthropological archaeology in the Department of Sociology and Anthropology at Indiana University Indianapolis. His research applies geoarchaeological methods to questions regarding human-environmental dynamics and landscape change. He has contributed to archaeological projects around the world, including in Egypt, Greece, Jordan, the United States, and Vietnam.

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